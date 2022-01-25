Supply chain management using NVIDIA AI for analytics and solutions

If you’re interested in learning more about the cutting-edge artificial intelligence being used to manage supply chains effectively using NVIDIA AI analytical data and simulation software. You are sure to enjoy the quick overview video released by NVIDIA this week for their NVIDIA AI supply chain solutions designed to optimize efficient operation and mitigate any issues.

Autonomous robot companies such as Gideon, 6 River Systems and Symbotic are using the NVIDIA AI platform to improve supply chain logistics and distribution centres throughput with autonomous guided vehicles that are capable of transporting material, packages and products efficiently within the warehouse.

Supply chain AI solutions

“The $9 trillion logistics industry is responding by investing in automation and using AI and big data to gain more insights throughout the chain. Big money is being poured into supply-chain technology startups, which raised $24.3 billion in venture funding in the first three quarters of 2021, 58 percent more than the full-year total for 2020, according to analytics firm PitchBook Data Inc.”

“Behind these investments, businesses see technology and accelerated computing as key to finding firmer ground. At Manifest 2022, a logistics and supply chain conference taking place in Las Vegas, the industry is discussing how to refine supply chains and create cost efficiencies using AI and machine learning. Among their goals: address labor shortages, improve throughput in distribution centers, and route deliveries more efficiently.”

“Improving layouts of stores and distribution centers also has become key to achieving cost efficiencies. NVIDIA Omniverse, a virtual world simulation and 3D design collaboration platform, makes it possible to virtually design and simulate distribution centers at full fidelity. Users can improve workflows and throughput with photorealistic, physically accurate virtual environments.”

Source : NVIDIA

