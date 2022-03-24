Oosto Vision AI edge based Jetson Xavier NX mini PC

Oosto has this week introduced its new edge based Vision AI mini PC appliance to deliver the power and security of Vision AI in a small form factor. Based on the NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX mini PC the Oosto features state-of-the-art neural network models for video analytics optimized to support low-power devices.

The new hardware coincides with the release of Oosto’s Vision AI software (v2.5) which includes improved functionality for inquiry investigations, more granular search capabilities, system integrator support, and updated integrations with VMS systems such as Genetec, Milestone and Honeywell.

Vision AI

“When organizations add more camera channels to their visual analytics operations, they immediately discover the headaches and high costs associated with scaling their existing infrastructure to accommodate the extra video channels,” said Dieter Joecker, Oosto’s CTO. “The Oosto Vision AI Appliance streamlines these expansions by effectively shifting the compute load associated with computer vision from on-premise servers to these low-power efficient appliances-saving significant hardware, power, cooling, and failover costs”

Oosto Vision AI Jetson Xavier NX appliance features :

Dramatic TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) Savings: By pushing more analytic capabilities closer to where data is collected, customers are achieving greater responsiveness, efficiency, and TCO savings with a small, low-power, near-edge appliance. Oosto’s online TCO Calculator demonstrates the amount of cost savings that can be realized by switching to the Vision AI Appliance.

Superior Accuracy: The Oosto Vision AI Appliance runs the company’s industry-leading neural networks for video analytics which are trained in the toughest conditions on low-quality images.

Scalability: When new video streams are added, IT administrators can simply add more Vision AI Appliances without taking the entire system down, improving overall uptime.

IT Simplicity: The Vision AI Appliance, which can fit into the palm of a hand, does not take up space in a rack, consume much power, or place a burden on cooling systems. Having a “ruggedized” device without fans or moving parts allows the appliances to obtain a much longer operating life, leading to fewer failures and an overall reduction in cost, and channel redundancy.

Enterprise-Class Failover: If an appliance fails, the Oosto Vision AI Appliance provides real-time failover to a secondary, low-cost appliance that can easily absorb the payload of the failed appliance. In larger installations with many cameras, near-edge appliances can form an “edge cluster” which allows for redundancy and load balancing between the appliances.

Data Security: The Vision AI Appliance is a purpose-built closed box for video processing. This means the surface area for attacks on the appliance is significantly less than traditional servers.

Source : Oosto

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals