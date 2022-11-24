Geeky Gadgets

Radxa E25 designed for IoT and networking applications

By

Radxa E25 networkingDevelopers and hobbyists creating Internet of Things (IoT) and the network applications may be interested in a new piece of hardware in the form of the Radxa E25 mini PC based on the Radxa CM3 compute module. Priced from $59 upwards the base unit comes equipped with 2GB of LPDDR4 memory and 8GB of eMMC storage. Although other versions are available priced at $75 with 4GB/16GB and $109 with 8GB/32GB.

The Radxa E25 supports Ubuntu and Debian Linux server images as well as OpenWRT and all units are powered by 2GHz Rockchip RK3568 quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 processor supported by Mali-G42 graphics. With a neural processing unit offering up to 0.8 TOPS of AI performance. Connections include 2 x 2.5 Gbps Ethernet ports, 1 x USB 3.0 Type-A OTG port, 1 x USB Type-C port (for power and serial console connections), 1 x microSD card reader and 1 x nano SIM card slot.

– Upgradeable SoM and carrier Board design with easy to assemble case and heatsink
– Rockchip RK3568 with Quad core Cortex‑A55 (ARM v8) 64‑bit SoC @ 2.0GHz
– Mali G52 gpu, supports OpenGL ES 3.2/OpenCL 2.0/Vulkan 1.1
– 1Tops NPU with RKNN Toolkit support
– 1GB/ 2GB/ 4GB/ 8GB LPDDR4 RAM
– Expansion via M.2 and mini PCIe interface for 4G/5G mobile network
– ARMv8 Instruction Set
– Debian/Ubuntu Linux Server support
– Hardware access/control library for Linux

“A networking Single Board Computer in an ultra-small form factor providing a wide range of networking capabilities. The Radxa E25 oﬀers makers, IoT enthusiasts, hobbyists, PC DIY enthusiasts and others a reliable and extremely capable platform for building and tinkering their ideas into reality.”

Source : Liliputing : CNX Software

