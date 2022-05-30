Developers, makers and electronic hobbyists interested in creating applications and projects for the Internet of Things (IoT) may be interested in a new IoT development board named IoTFi. Created by hardware engineer Arushi based in London in the UK, the board is based on the Raspberry Pi RP2040 and is equipped with integrated GPS and Wi-Fi ESP32.

“Our new innovation IoTFi is a compact yet powerful board that is loaded with some amazing features. Based on RP2040, IoTFi comes with an in built GPS technology and Wi-Fi ESP32 for an exceptional wireless experience. The board is equipped with a 3.5 mm audio jack, micro SIM slot for SIM868/ SIM7600G, an SD card slot and a type C connector. To top-up the features, we have installed a high-resolution 1.14″ LCD in the device along with an accelerometer and Bluetooth 2.0 module which makes the board even more powerful and enhances user experience in multifold while running the applications.”

Internet of Things IoT development board

If the IoTFi crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2022. To learn more about the IoTFi Internet of Things (IoT) development board project review the promotional video below. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $54 or £40 (depending on current exchange rates).

” IoTFi can be coded with many programming languages such as Arduino, Python and C/C++. This will give you a great opportunity to experiment and write your own programs – your way. SIM868 module is the complete Quad-Band GSM/GPRS module which combines GNSS(GPS/GLONASS/BDS) technology for satellite navigation. It has strong extension capability with abundant interfaces including UART, USB2.0, GPIO etc.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the Internet of Things (IoT) development board, jump over to the official IoTFi crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

