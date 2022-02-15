Raspberry Pi RP2040 Mico PDM to USB microphone

Makers, hobbyists and developers looking for a high quality PDM to USB Raspberry Pi microphone, may be interested in a new piece of hardware utilizing the Pi RP2040 microcontroller. The Mico microphone is perfect for Raspberry Pi projects and unlike many micro phones available for Linux systems, the PDM mic can be “tweaked” to meet your needs exactly and easily connects to any mini PC using a USB connection. What a quick demonstration in the video below.

Specifications of the Mico USB Raspberry Pi microphone include a Raspberry Pi RP2040 SoC, MP23DB01HPTR PDM microphone, USB Type-A plug, On-board LED and test points for SWD programming, reset, bootloader.

Pi RP2040 microphone

“Mico is an excellent platform for learning and experimenting with RP2040 and digital audio. It can be used as a general purpose USB microphone for your Pi, Desktop, or Laptop. Mico could also work as a high quality USB audio input for Embedded Machine Learning applications. Also, since TinyML supports RP2040, Mico can function as a stand-alone edge computing audio device.”

Features of the Pi RP2040 microcontroller include a large on-chip memory, symmetric dual-core processor complex, deterministic bus fabric, and rich peripheral set augmented with our unique Programmable I/O (PIO) subsystem. For more documentation on the Pi RP2040 microcontroller jump over to the official Foundation website.

Source : Crowd Supply

