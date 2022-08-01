Geeky Gadgets

New HyperX DuoCast USB microphones from £100

Today HyperX the gaming peripheral division of Hewlett-Packard has introduced three new additions to its range of microphones in the form of the HyperX DuoCast, HyperX SoloCast and QuadCast USB microphones. The HyperX QuadCast S USB microphone in white is priced at £160 while the HyperX SoloCast also in white is priced at £65 and the HyperX DuoCast is priced at £100.

“DuoCast USB microphone is designed to meet the demands of PC, PS5TM, PS4TM, and Mac professional or aspiring streamers. The DuoCast utilises Hi-Res 24-bit bit-depth and up to 96kHz sampling rate to provide high quality and crystal-clear voice capturing. The microphone also utilises an internal pop filter to provide cleaner audio capture. The DuoCast features a low-profile shock mount, an easily-accessible gain control adjustment, two selectable polar patterns – cardioid and omnidirectional – and tap-to-mute functionality with convenient LED lighting to indicate broadcast status. DuoCast also offers an RGB light ring that is customisable via HyperX NGENUITY software. “

“Now available in a white colourway, QuadCast S is a USB microphone featuring stunning RGB lighting effects, customisable with HyperX NGENUITY software. Equipped with a built-in anti-vibration shock mount, built-in pop filter, and a tap-to-mute sensor with an LED status indicator, QuadCast S delivers clear and consistent sound during streams and video conference calls. The QuadCast S microphone offers four polar patterns – stereo, omnidirectional, cardioid, and bidirectional – to optimise broadcast and work from home setups. In addition to an internal pop filter designed to reduce plosive sounds for clearer audio quality, QuadCast S comes with a stand featuring a built-in anti-vibration shock mount, quick gain control and a 3.5mm headphone output for live mic monitoring. “

“SoloCast offers a USB microphone with an easy plug-n-play setup. With a new white colourway to align with different styles, the microphone utilises a cardioid polar pattern that is more sensitive to sound sources directly in front of the microphone, making it ideal for in-game voice chat, streaming voice audio and audio recordings for content creation. The microphone offers a tap-to-mute feature that indicates mute status when the status LED is flashing, and a stand that swivels to fit a variety of setups for ease of use. Also, new to the SoloCast is Hi-Res 24-bit bit depth and up to 96kHz sampling rate for high-quality and accurate recordings. This upgrade is accessible through a HyperX NGENUITY firmware update. “

