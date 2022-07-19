HyperX unveiled three new microphones

HyperX has this week introduced three new additions to its range of microphones in the form of the HyperX DuoCast USB microphone and white colorways in the HyperX SoloCast and QuadCast USB microphone. HyperX also announced that SoloCast now supports hi-res 24-bit/96 kHz audio recording via updates using the HyperX NGENUITY software.

Microphone pricing and availability

HyperX DuoCast USB Microphone available from Target for a limited time price that $99.99

HyperX QuadCast S USB Microphone available from online retailers priced at $159.99

HyperX SoloCast USB Microphone available from online retailers priced at $59.99

“HyperX is proud to offer a wide range of high-quality gear tailored to meet the unique needs of the vibrant and growing community of content creators, influencers, gamers, and more,” said Ana Hidalgo, streaming business manager, HyperX. “Our continued efforts to meet the needs of today’s microphone users has resulted in our extensive microphone lineup, all delivering clear and consistent sound along with different design styles to fit into the setups of gamers, streamers, casters, students, and business professionals alike.”

HyperX DuoCast USB Microphone

DuoCast USB microphone is designed to meet the demands of PC, PS5, PS4, and Mac professional or aspiring streamers. The DuoCast utilizes Hi-Res 24-bit bit-depth and up to 96kHz sampling rate to provide high quality and crystal-clear voice capturing.

The microphone also utilizes an internal pop filter to provide cleaner audio capture. The DuoCast features a low-profile shock mount, an easily-accessible gain control adjustment, two selectable polar patterns – cardioid and omnidirectional – and tap-to-mute functionality with convenient LED lighting to indicate broadcast status. DuoCast also offers an RGB light ring that is customizable via HyperX NGENUITY software.

HyperX QuadCast S Microphone

Now available in a white colorway, QuadCast S is a USB microphone featuring stunning RGB lighting effects, customizable with HyperX NGENUITY software. Equipped with a built-in anti-vibration shock mount, built-in pop filter, and a tap-to-mute sensor with an LED status indicator, QuadCast S delivers clear and consistent sound during streams and video conference calls.

The QuadCast S microphone offers four polar patterns – stereo, omnidirectional, cardioid, and bidirectional – to optimize broadcast and work from home setups. In addition to an internal pop filter designed to reduce plosive sounds for clearer audio quality, QuadCast S comes with a stand featuring a built-in anti-vibration shock mount, quick gain control and a 3.5 mm headphone output for live mic monitoring.

HyperX SoloCast Microphone

SoloCast offers a USB microphone with an easy plug-n-play setup. With a new white colorway to align with different styles, the microphone utilizes a cardioid polar pattern that is more sensitive to sound sources directly in front of the microphone, making it ideal for in-game voice chat, streaming voice audio and audio recordings for content creation.

The microphone offers a tap-to-mute feature that indicates mute status when the status LED is flashing, and a stand that swivels to fit a variety of setups for ease of use. Also, new to the SoloCast is Hi-Res 24-bit bit depth and up to 96kHz sampling rate for high-quality and accurate recordings. This upgrade is accessible through a HyperX NGENUITY firmware update.”

Source : HyperX

