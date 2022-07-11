HyperX Charge Play Duo Charging Station now supports PlayStation 5

HyperX has this week announced that its Charge Play Duo Charging Station now supports the PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller range. Enabling PS gamers to simultaneously charge two DualSense controllers and quickly clicks into the dock without the need to try to and find ports or plug in cables. The HyperX ChargePlay Duo for PS5 is now available price that £24.99 in the United Kingdom or $29.99 in the United States.

“The ChargePlay Duo offers simple docking with a weighted, base for stability. It ensures players always have a controller ready and on hand for gameplay. The charging station also features white and black aesthetic to match the look of the PS5. Expanding the HyperX console lineup, the new ChargePlay Duo for PS5 simultaneously charges two DualSense controllers and quickly clicks into the dock without the hassle of trying to find ports, plug in cables, or additional dongles to connect.”

Wireless controller charger

“The HyperX line of PlayStation accessories are designed with features that enable players to constantly improve their console gaming experience,” said Bianca Walter, Business Manager HyperX EMEA. “The latest ChargePlay charging station for PS5TM keeps gamers’ gear charged and ready for long gaming sessions, day after day, game after game.”

For more details on the latest wireless controller charger from HyperX jump over to the official product page by following the link below where the new accessory is available to purchase.

Source : HyperX

