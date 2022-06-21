How the PS5 DualSense controller adds immersion to F1 22 racing game

Sony, EA and developers from Codemasters have revealed more about how they have used the PS5 DualSense controller to add further immersion to the new EA Sports F1 22 racing game which will be officially launching in just over a week’s time on July 1, 2022 the new racing game in the series once again provides both single player and multiplayer modes and will be available to play on the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S and has been built on the EGO Engine 4.0.

Due to the new regulations that ring to for the 2022 Formula One World Championship gameplay has been modified with newly updated car models and physics. The game also includes Formula One sprint in addition to a new new adaptive artificial intelligent computer driving system that adjusts the pace of AI cars according to the performance of players to ensure players are competitive from race-to-race.

“Players can also test their driving skills amongst the iconic Florida palm trees around the 19 challenging corners of the vibrant new Miami International Autodrome, and go flat out as F1 Sprint comes to the game for the first time. New race options give players more control over their virtual race day, with the opportunity to choose between immersive and broadcast-style Formation Laps, Safety Car periods, and Pit Stops. Get a taste of the glitz and glamour of Formula 1 in F1 Life, a new space to unlock and show off supercars, clothing, accessories, and more for the world to see.”

“Through utilizing the PS5 DualSense controller’s haptics, the feeling of both collisions and surfaces has been greatly enhanced. It gives the ability to communicate individual chunks of surface debris and creates a far more immersive experience to represent the car on a particular part of the track. Most notably, the sensation can be localized to the left or right. A great example of this is when just the left wheels of the player’s car are driven aggressively over a kerb, the feedback is felt exclusively through the left side of the controller, adding to the realism. “

F1 22 racing game PS5 DualSense controller

“Taking advantage of the PS5 DualSense controller speaker, the player can hear their race engineer talk them through a session, feeding vital information and track data on their way to pole position or that all-important podium. Hear important HUD information via the controller speaker, leaving your main audio mix clean and free of distraction, the way a race should be heard.

For PS5, the adaptive triggers are utilised by attaching the amount of resistance directly to slip ratios of the tyres. What this means is when your car ‘locks up’ under braking, the amount of resistance through the brake trigger increases, resulting in a more immersive connection with the car. Likewise, when wheelspin occurs the resistance of the accelerator trigger is increased. A subtle difference to the resting resistance of the accelerator and brake triggers has also been applied to simulate the difference in pressure needed to fully depress the brake vs accelerator pedals in a real-life F1 car.”

For more details on the new game and how it will run on the PlayStation 5 using Sony’s DualSense controller jump over to the official PlayStation Blog by following the link below where Steven Embling Senior Game Designer at Codemasters reveals more about the games mechanics.

