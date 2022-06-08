F1 Manager 2022 Formula 1 racing management game launches August 25

Game development studio Frontier Developments has announced the launch date of their new Formula 1 racing team management game, F1 Manager 2022. Announcing the game is now available to preorder for PC, PlayStation and Xbox and will be officially launching in a few months time on August 30, 2022.

Although gamers that preorder the racing management game will be able to enjoy the action five days earlier ahead of the official launch and start racing on August 25, 2022 thanks to preorder Early Access. Chris Groves Community Manager at Frontier Developments has taken to the official PlayStation blog to reveal more about what you can expect from the game.

F1 Manager 2022

“It’s incredibly exciting for the whole team at Frontier Developments to be working on a title for a sport that continues to surge in popularity. With a new generation of drivers, gripping storylines, and sensational on-track action taking F1 to new heights, we’re delighted to be giving everyone the chance to enter this thrilling world of motorsport.

More people than ever are interested in not just the cars and drivers of an F1 team, but the entire team and process that go into the ground-breaking performance we see on the circuit. Using Frontier’s experience of designing deep, nuanced, rewarding management experiences, we’re allowing players to see the sheer detail of what goes into running a successful constructor, and then giving them the keys to control it all as the Team Principal. “

“Whether it’s putting together a race strategy for your drivers, using your budget to expand your facilities and develop your car, or scouting the database of real-world drivers and staff for new recruits, the fate of your team will rest solely in your hands. As you can tell, there is a lot to get stuck into with F1 Manager 2022 – far too much to cover in one post!

For now, let’s shed some more light on the role you will play during the race weekend. Whilst you’ll spend plenty of time as a Team Principal handling matters away from the circuit, you’ll also control many factors of the on-track aspect of F1 – all within an authentic, broadcast-quality experience, allowing you to watch the drama unfold from every angle. “

