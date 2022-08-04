Maono PD400X dual mode XLR USB microphone

Streamers and content creators in the market for a new USB microphone might be interested in the Maono PD400X microphone specifically designed for audio creators and featuring a dynamic capsule, dual USB XLR connectivity, ultrawide frequency response and programmable software.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $139 or £115 (depending on current exchange rates).

“While competitive products require mastery of several knobs, Maono includes an ingenious 3-in-one control knob! Our innovative digital control knob does it all– microphone gain, headphone volume and monitor mix. Users love how easy it is to quickly achieve the results they’re looking for! When a quick mute is needed, the conveniently located mute panel, just above the control knob, requires little more than a tap! A small light on the panel clearly displays working status. Simply tap again to release and you’re back live. It’s that easy!”

If the Maono PD400X crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the Maono PD400X USB microphone project watch the promotional video below.

“Don’t want to hear your own voice while streaming? With the Monitor Mix feature, you will be able to precisely control the mix of PC audio and mic monitoring. Whether you want to keep the monitoring or turn it off completely, you can easily do it with the digital knob or Maono Link Desktop App. Maono’s state-of-the-art software features a monitor mix tool that lets you freely adjust the monitoring ratio between your workstation (PC or Mac) and the microphone. The result is perfectly balanced sound and voice with zero audio latency. Hear everything your audience hears for an all-around fantastic listening experience.”

“With the USB connectivity, Maono easily connects to a variety of systems and device types. Connect it with any PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone, or android phone in seconds!”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the USB microphone, jump over to the official Maono PD400X crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

