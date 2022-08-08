Maono PD400X content creators XLR USB microphone

The Maono PD400X is equipped with a dynamic capsule and dual mode USB XLR connection as well as, cardioid polar pattern, ultrawide frequency response and this program will using the companion app software. Launched by Kickstarter campaign is already blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to over 250 backers with still 25 days remaining. Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $149 or £124 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Take your most challenging audio projects to the next level! Content creators in a variety of genres (podcasts, games, music and more) are quickly discovering the newly launched Maono PD400X microphone. With exceptional features and professional-level performance, this microphone is an all-around great solution that outperforms the competition in several key ways, including superior sound quality, reliable noise reduction, intuitive operation and powerful app!”

PD400X USB microphone

Assuming that the Maono PD400X funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the Maono PD400X USB microphone project checkout the promotional video below.

“Maono delivers an optimal bass curve–neither too heavy nor too thin. You’ll get well-balanced sound on even the most demanding projects. This includes higher sensitivity in the upper mids for an increased quality of sound, adding a bit of magic to all types of vocals. Maono truly is the ideal solution for recording podcasts, singing and instrumental music.”

“With a heart-shaped cardioid polar pattern focused on the front side, the Maono mic eliminates background noise and amplifies exactly the sounds you want to be heard. This makes it an ideal solution for gamers, podcasters and any performer with high sound quality demands.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the USB microphone, jump over to the official Maono PD400X crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

