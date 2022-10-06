HyperX ProCast XLR professional large diaphragm condenser microphone

If your current microphone could do with a little upgrade, you might be interested to know that HyperX how’s this week launched its new professional large diaphragm condenser microphone as the ProCast XLR. But what is a condenser microphone and why are they so great? If you are wondering what the differences between a microphone and a condenser microphone, this quick guide will point out a few differences on how they both work.

“HyperX continues to elevate its range of high-quality and high-performing peripherals to meet the needs of today’s gamers, influencers, content creators, and more,” said Ana Hidalgo, streaming business manager, HyperX. “As our first XLR microphone, the HyperX ProCast microphone is perfect for recording professionals, content creators and streamers. With an XLR connection and a high-quality gold-sputtered large condenser, HyperX engineers focused on delivering excellent audio performance and versatility for use in home or professional studios.”

What is a condenser microphone?

Is in simple terms a dynamic microphone uses a diaphragm, magnet and voice coil to pick up sound waves and convert them into electrical signals. On the other hand condenser microphones use an electrically charged diaphragm which vibrates generating an electrical signal that is proportional to the sound and offering superior sound quality when compared to standard microphones.

Compare to almost all other microphones condenser microphones have the widest frequency response and the best transient response is. Normally a dynamic microphone is better at capturing loud strong sounds perhaps in a live concert. A condenser microphone is more tailored to capture delicate sounds and higher frequencies such as when recording in a studio setting or streaming environment. It is also worth remembering though that there are other types of microphone such as ribbon microphones, small diaphragm condenser microphones, large diaphragm condenser microphones and dynamic microphones are all featuring their own characteristics.

Types of microphone

Dynamic microphones are normally more affordable and condenser microphones on and large diaphragm condenser microphones are usually found in recording studios and are perfect for game streaming and blogging. Smaller diaphragm condenser microphones sometimes referred to as pencil condensers are normally used in pairs for recording stereo sound and acoustic instruments. Ribbon microphones use an ultra-thin ribbon of electro conductive material suspended between the poles of a magnet to generate the signal and then some of the earliest forms of microphone created.

In summary, the advantages of condenser microphones include the ability to pick up a greater dynamic range than other microphones and having improved frequency response and improved noise floor when compared to others. Thanks to the lightweight diaphragm which is suspended by a fixed plate the sound waves cause pressure against the diaphragm which causes it to move, being so thin the microphone has increased sensitivity and as explained before can capture more delicate sounds.

HyperX ProCast

“The ProCast microphone captures detailed recordings with the gold-sputtered large diaphragm condenser capsule and utilizes the popular cardioid polar pattern to focus on the sound source. A switchable -10dB PAD allows the microphone to handle loud audio sources and a 80 Hz high-pass filter switch helps to reduce unwanted low-end frequencies.

Designed to capture high-quality sound and noise-free content, the ProCast comes with a built-in anti-vibration shock mount reducing vibration noises and a detachable HyperX Shield metal pop filter to help reduce rumbles and pops for clearer audio capture. The mount adapter fits both 3/8-inch and 5/8-inch thread sizes and is compatible with most stands and boom arms.”

For more details and full specifications on the new HyperX ProCast Gold-sputtered large diaphragm condenser microphone jump over to the official HyperX online store by following the link below.

