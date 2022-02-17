Geeky Gadgets

New Universal Audio microphones designed for professionals and content creators

content creator microphonesUniversal Audio has this week unveiled its new range of microphones designed for professionals and content creators. All UA microphones features presets that can be used straight out-of-the-box to deliver album and broadcast-ready sound with the company’s award-winning Apollo audio interface range. With prices starting from $299 up to $6,000.

“Universal Audio Inc. (UA), worldwide leader in audio production tools including the popular Apollo and Volt audio recording interfaces, UAD plug-ins, LUNA recording application, and UAFX guitar products, is proud to introduce its first microphone lineup in the company’s storied 60-year history. Befitting a company with roots in both analog and digital audio recording, UA microphones include world-class UA Bock tube microphones handmade in Santa Cruz, California; the award-winning Sphere L22 Modeling Microphone with its ability to accurately emulate 34 classic studio mics; and new Standard Series microphones designed for home recordists, serious podcasters and content creators.”

Microphone pricing and availability

Standard SD-1 Dynamic Mic – Now Shipping – $299USD MAP
Standard SP-1 Pencil Mic (Pair) – Summer 2022 – $399USD MAP
Sphere L22 Modeling Microphone – Now Shipping – $1,499USD MAP

UA Bock Series – Premium, hand-built classic mic designs, made in Santa Cruz, Calif.
UA Bock 187 Large-Diaphragm FET Condenser – Fall 2022 – $1,249USD MAP
UA Bock 167 Large-Diaphragm Tube Condenser – Fall 2022 – $2,999USD MAP
UA Bock 251 Large-Diaphragm Tube Condenser – Fall 2022 – $5,999USD MAP

“”We’re excited to bring UA’s audio expertise to microphones, and to bring something new to the table,” said Bill Putnam, CEO/Founder of Universal Audio. “With Bock, Sphere, and the new Standard Series mics, there’s a UA mic within reach of every serious creator—ready to inspire great recordings, performances, and content for a lifetime.” Handmade in Santa Cruz, the new flagship UA Bock mics represent a trio of premium tube and FET-based models designed by vintage mic authority David Bock, who joined the UA team with the purchase of his Bock Audio brand in 2020.”

Source : UA

