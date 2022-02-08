Learn about conversational artificial intelligence and natural language processing

If you would like to learn artificial intelligence and natural language processing you might be interested to know that NVIDIA has created three introductory courses. To provide developers and those interested an introduction on how to use modern development tools to quickly create conversational artificial intelligent (AI) and natural language processing (NLP), GPU-accelerated applications.

Learn artificial intelligence (AI) and NLP courses

During the three course you will learn about how to :

Course 1

Train a Text Classification Model Using TAO Toolkit Train and fine-tune a BERT text classification model on the SST-2 dataset. Run evaluation and inference on the model. Export the model to ONNX format or Riva format for deployment.



Course 2

Deploy a Text Classification Model Using Riva Use Riva ServiceMaker to take a TAO-exported Riva model and convert it for final deployment. Deploy the model(s) locally on the Riva Server. Send inference requests from a demo client using Riva API bindings.



Course 3

Riva Speech API Demo Send audio to an ASR model and receive back text. Use NLP models to transform text, classify text, and classify tokens. Send text to a TTS model and receive back audio.



“Text classification answers the question: Which category does this bit of text belong in? For example, if you want to know whether a movie review is positive or negative, you can use two categories to build a sentiment analysis project. Take this one step further, and classify sentences or documents by topic using several categories. In both use cases, you start with a pre-trained language model and then “train” a classifier using example classified text to create our text classification project.”

“Granted, text classification is just one of many NLP tasks that uses a pre-trained language model to understand written language. Once developers try NVIDIA TAO Toolkit and NVIDIA Riva to train and deploy text classification projects, they will be in a position to extend that experience to additional NLP tasks, such as named entity recognition (NER) and question answering.”

For more information on learning more about artificial intelligence and natural language processing jump over to the official NVIDIA website.

Source : NVIDIA

