More games supporting NVIDIA DLSS 3 announced this month

NVIDIA has announced this month that a number of additional gamers now support the companies NVIDIA DLSS 3 rendering technology. For instance this month 35 games and applications supporting DLSS 3 have been announced, and 8 are already available to play and take the form of A Plague Tale: Requiem, F1 22, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered, Microsoft Flight Simulator and SUPER PEOPLE.

NVIDIA Deep Learning Super Sampling or DLSS for short, is a groundbreaking revolution in AI-powered graphics, increasing performance on GeForce RTX GPUs using dedicated Tensor Cores. Check out the videos below to learn more from developers about what you can expected from the new technology and it performance.

NVIDIA DLSS 3 games

“Our new GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics cards are beyond fast, giving gamers our highest ever gen-to-gen frame rate boost. This quantum leap in performance comes courtesy of the NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture’s many innovations, and NVIDIA DLSS 3, which accelerates performance by up to 4X in next-gen games with full ray tracing. With a GeForce RTX 4090 or GeForce RTX 4080 in your system, games will run at unbelievable frame rates, and you’ll have the power to experience richer, more immersive gaming.”

“A new era of graphical performance and fidelity is here. Watch the developers behind Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, Cyberpunk 2077, and Warhammer 40,000: Darktide share how GeForce RTX 40 Series and new NVIDIA RTX technologies like DLSS 3 deliver a quantum leap in performance and AI-powered graphics. “

“Altogether, over 240 released games and apps use the power of AI to accelerate performance with NVIDIA DLSS, giving millions of GeForce RTX gamers the fastest frame rates and beautiful, sharp graphics. Developers love the performance boosts that DLSS gives to their players, and with DLSS 3 the benefits get even better. “

