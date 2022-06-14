Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th anniversary reintroduces classic airports and more

Microsoft’s longest running game franchise Microsoft Flight Simulator will be celebrating its 40th anniversary in November 2022 and this week Microsoft has announced the plans it is putting in place to help celebrate this iconic event. To celebrate in game Microsoft will be reintroducing classic airports and several of the most famous planes from earlier versions including Microsoft Flight Simulator X and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2004: A Century of Flight.

Other celebrations include an exclusive partnership with game developers 343 Industries responsible for the latest games in the Halo franchise . Working together Microsoft and 343 will introduce the Halo Infinite Pelican add-on. It’s available for free now in the in-sim marketplace for owners of the sim and Xbox Game Pass members. As soon more information is made available on when these new features will be made available we will keep you up to speed as always. In the meantime jump over to the Xbox Wire website by following the link below.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th anniversary

“With more players than ever enjoying the incredibly detailed aircraft and authentic representation of our planet, MFS forged new territory with versions now available on PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and mobile devices via Xbox Cloud Gaming,” writes Jorg Neumann, Head of Microsoft Flight Simulator, on Xbox Wire. “The 40th Anniversary Edition, a completely free offering for those who already own Microsoft Flight Simulator or play it via Xbox Game Pass, is a comprehensive celebration of the franchise with both a tribute to our past as well as an introduction to new and highly anticipated aircraft types.”

“Many of these aircraft were made in collaboration with the best third-party developers including iniSimulations, MilViz, Bluemesh, Aeroplane Heaven, and others. MFS also announced today a unique collaboration with the Smithsonian National Air & Space Museum to bring one of the world’s most famous planes, the “Spirit of St. Louis,” to life in the simulator as part of the 40th Anniversary Edition.”

A small sampling of what the Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition will hold.

Historical Aircraft:

Wright Flyer

Ryan NYP (“Spirit of St. Louis”)

Douglas DC-3

De Havilland Canada DHC-2-Beaver

Helicopters:

Bell-407

Guimbal Cabri G2

Gliders:

DG Flugzeugbau LG8-18

DG Flugzeugbau DG1001E neo

True-to-Life Airliner:

Airbus A310

Source : Xbox Wire

