Microsoft Flight Simulator World Update VIII free update now available

Microsoft has today released the new World Update VIII for their latest Flight Simulator making it available for free to all those who have already purchased the flight simulation game. Take to the skies and explore the beauty of Spain, Portugal, Andorra and Gibraltar.

Flight Sim World Update VIII

“Explore coastal nooks of the Mediterranean and Atlantic, the heights of the Pyrenees, and the legendary architecture of Lisbon and Madrid with World Update VIII: Spain, Portugal, Gibraltar, and Andorra. This beautiful region has been enhanced with a variety of new, high resolution geographic improvements, including elevation data, photogrammetry, and aerial imagery. The update also includes four handcrafted airports, 99 custom points of interest, and 13 new activities: four bush trips, four fresh discovery flights, and five new landing challenges. “

Source : Microsoft

