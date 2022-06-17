Genshin Impact Coming to GeForce NOW

NVIDIA has announced that the open world action role-playing game Genshin Impact will be arriving on GeForce NOW next week. The game is leaving limited beta and will be available to all GeForce NOW members. NVIDIA has also added another six games to their growing GeForce NOW library the form of :

– Chivalry 2 (New release on Steam)

– Starship Troopers – Terran Command (New release on Steam and Epic Games Store)

– Builder Simulator (Steam)

– Supraland (Free on Epic Games Store)

– The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II (Steam)

– POSTAL: Brain Damaged (Steam)

Genshin Impact

“The mysteries in the depths of The Chasm are complicated and bewildering, and people have gathered here for different purposes. The mountains and valleys stay silent while the visitors’ thoughts are in turmoil. Nevertheless, the path to finding answers is unclear. Where daylight falls, there are still things left to be done and wishes to be fulfilled.

Embark on a journey as a traveler from another world, stranded in the fantastic land of Teyvat. Search for your missing sibling in a vast continent made up of seven nations. Master the art of elemental combat and build a dream team of over 40 uniquely skilled playable characters – like the newest additions of Yelan and Kuki Shinobu – each with their own rich stories, personalities and combat styles.”

“Plus, the 2.0.41 GeForce NOW app update brings a highly requested feature: in-stream copy-and-paste support from the clipboard while streaming from the PC and Mac apps — so there’s no need to enter a long, complex password for the digital store.

GeForce NOW is also giving mobile gamers more options by bringing the perks of RTX 3080 memberships and PC gaming at 120 frames per second to all devices with support for 120Hz phones. The capability is rolling out in the coming weeks.”

Source : NVIDIA

