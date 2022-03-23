NVIDIA GTC 2022 Keynote in full for your viewing pleasure

If you missed the opening of this years NVIDIA GTC 2022 developer event you will be pleased to know that the company has made available the full keynote for your viewing pleasure. GTC 2022 is currently underway and runs until March 24 offering full day workshops and to our training labs available online. Registration is still open if you haven’t yet signed up and two-hour DLI training labs are available for free when you compete GTC registration.

NVIDIA GTC 2022 Keynote

“GTC is all about four days of discovery. Come explore what’s driving transformation in your industry—from the power of AI to the collaborative virtual worlds of NVIDIA Omniverse, and beyond. Learn from some of the world’s brightest minds. Connect with experts. Network with your peers. And discover the technological advancements and groundbreaking research that are making it possible to take on the world’s greatest challenges—together. Join us this week and discover how to accelerate your life’s work.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang kicks off #GTC22 with a keynote that presents the latest breakthroughs in #AI, data science, high performance computing, graphics, edge computing, networking, and autonomous machines.”

