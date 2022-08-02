Donner Dobuds ONE ANC True Wireless TWS Earbuds $50

The Donner Dobuds ONE wireless earbuds are available in four colors, matte black, mint green, snow white and navy blue. Equipped with digital Active Noise Cancellation and featuring a deep learning algorithm, the Donner Dobuds ONE will achieve an astonishing 30dB of total noise cancellation for “crystal clear audio regardless of distracting surroundings” says Donner, enabling you to to immerse themselves in a noise-free music world.

Donner Dobuds ONE wireless earbuds

“Dobuds ONE also uses dual-mic beamforming in its ENC process and the Wind Noise Resistant technology to provide noise-free phone calls. Each earbud contains four built-in microphones, two of which are utilized to measure and process environmental sounds respectively. It avoids windward noise in a windy area when combined with the anti-noise construction on the outside of the earphones and the operation of an unique iOS/Android app, Donner Control.”

“Donner Dobuds ONE also features an app for iOS and Android platforms that adds new levels of enjoyment to your music with access to six Donner’s EQ presets and extra customizable EQ modes are available. Through the Donner Control app, customers can boost or diminish specific frequencies to their personal listening preferences. It allows customers to customize the sound for the type of music they are listening to, such as pop, electronic, classical and others. “

“Dynamic drivers are good for delivering warm sounds with strong bass, but lack detail in the upper frequencies and as a result produce unbalanced sound.” Said Sutter Zhao, product manager of Donner Headphones Division. “With a hybrid design of 1 large dynamic driver for rich bass response and 1 customized balanced armature driver for more delicate sound in the high frequencies, Dobuds ONE effectively delivers the sparkling details of your music by offering better balanced, and multi-layer sound.”

Source : Donner Music

