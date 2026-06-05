Inside the First Handheld Powered by Intel’s Arc G3 Extreme : MSI Claw 8 EX AI+

Intel has officially entered the handheld gaming space with its Arc G series chips and the MSI Claw 8 EX AI Plus is the first device to showcase the Arc G3 Extreme chip. As highlighted by ETA Prime, this handheld gaming PC combines Intel’s Core Ultra 3 architecture with features like a configurable TDP range of 8W to 35W, allowing a balance between performance and battery efficiency. The device also features an 8-inch IPS display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, Hall Effect joysticks and advanced connectivity options, making it a noteworthy addition to the growing market of portable gaming systems.

In this breakdown, you’ll gain insight into how the Arc G3 Extreme chip handles demanding titles, the real-world performance benchmarks that set it apart and the design choices that make the MSI Claw 8 EX AI Plus stand out. Explore the trade-offs of its premium price point, the absence of certain high-end features like an OLED display and how these factors shape its appeal. This overview will provide a clear picture of what this device offers for gamers seeking portability without compromising on capability.

What Sets the Intel Arc G Series Apart?

TL;DR Key Takeaways : Intel has launched the Arc G series chips, including the Arc G3 and Arc G3 Extreme, specifically designed for handheld gaming devices, marking a significant move into the portable gaming market.

The Arc G3 Extreme chip, built on Intel’s advanced 18A process, features 14 CPU cores, an integrated GPU with 12 XE cores and support for up to 96 GB of LPDDR5X memory, offering high performance and energy efficiency.

The MSI Claw 8 EX AI Plus is the first handheld gaming PC to feature the Arc G3 Extreme chip, boasting an 8-inch 120 Hz display, 32 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD and advanced connectivity options like Wi-Fi 7 and Thunderbolt 4.

Intel’s benchmarks show the Arc G3 Extreme delivers up to 44% better performance than competitors like AMD’s Z2 Extreme at 35W TDP, making sure smooth gameplay in demanding titles.

Challenges include a premium price point, lack of Thunderbolt 5 and OLED display and high memory costs, but Intel’s entry into this market signals a commitment to innovation and future growth in handheld gaming technology.

The Intel Arc G series represents a purpose-built System-on-Chip (SoC) solution tailored to meet the unique demands of handheld gaming. It includes two variants: the Arc G3 and the more advanced Arc G3 Extreme. Both chips are based on Intel’s Core Ultra 3 architecture, which is engineered to optimize core counts and power consumption for portable devices.

Key features of the Arc G series include:

A configurable Thermal Design Power (TDP) range of 8W to 35W, allowing a balance between performance and battery life.

An architecture optimized for portable gaming, making sure smooth performance without excessive heat generation or power drain.

This marks a strategic shift for Intel, as it ventures into a market that demands a delicate balance of power efficiency and high performance, a challenge traditionally dominated by AMD and other established players.

Technical Highlights of the Arc G3 Extreme

The Arc G3 Extreme chip is built using Intel’s advanced 18A process, which allows for higher transistor density and improved energy efficiency. This innovative technology enables the chip to handle demanding gaming scenarios while maintaining the portability required for handheld devices.

Notable technical specifications include:

14 CPU cores: 2 performance cores, 8 efficiency cores and 4 low-power efficiency cores for versatile processing capabilities.

An integrated GPU (Arc B390) featuring 12 XE cores, 12 ray tracing units and 96 XMX engines, delivering advanced graphical performance.

Support for up to 96 GB of LPDDR5X memory running at 8,533 MT/s, making sure fast data transfer and seamless multitasking.

The chip’s adaptable TDP range allows it to cater to various performance needs, from conserving battery life during casual gaming to delivering peak performance for graphically intensive titles.

Browse through more resources below from our in-depth content covering more areas on handheld consoles.

MSI Claw 8 EX AI Plus: A New Benchmark in Handheld Gaming

The MSI Claw 8 EX AI Plus is the first handheld gaming device to integrate the Intel Arc G3 Extreme chip, combining state-of-the-art hardware with a thoughtful design. This device sets a new standard for portable gaming, offering a blend of power, efficiency and user-centric features.

Key features of the MSI Claw 8 EX AI Plus include:

An 8-inch IPS display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support for fluid and immersive visuals.

32 GB of RAM and a 1 TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD, providing ample storage and rapid load times for modern games.

Ergonomic design with textured grips, making sure comfort during extended gaming sessions.

Hall Effect joysticks and triggers, enhancing precision and durability for competitive gaming.

Immersive features such as HD haptics, DTS audio and front-facing stereo speakers for an engaging gaming experience.

Advanced connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6 and dual Thunderbolt 4 ports for seamless integration with peripherals.

These features make the Claw 8 EX AI Plus a compelling choice for gamers seeking high performance in a portable form factor, while also showcasing Intel’s commitment to innovation in this space.

Performance Benchmarks and Real-World Impact

Intel’s internal benchmarks highlight the impressive capabilities of the Arc G3 Extreme chip, demonstrating its ability to deliver competitive performance in a portable format.

Performance highlights include:

A 44% improvement over the Intel Ultra 7258V and a 42% advantage over AMD’s Z2 Extreme at 35W TDP in select gaming titles.

A 24% performance boost over previous Intel models at lower wattages, such as 17W TDP, making sure efficiency without compromising gameplay.

These performance gains translate to smooth frame rates in demanding games like Hogwarts Legacy and Battlefield 6, even at high settings. This level of performance redefines what is possible for handheld gaming devices, offering gamers a portable solution without sacrificing quality.

Challenges and Opportunities for Growth

While the MSI Claw 8 EX AI Plus and the Arc G series chips represent significant advancements, they are not without limitations.

Key challenges include:

The premium price point, which may limit accessibility for budget-conscious gamers.

The absence of Thunderbolt 5 and an OLED display, which could disappoint users seeking the absolute best specifications.

The high cost of LPDDR5X memory, contributing to the overall expense and potentially narrowing its market appeal.

These challenges highlight areas for improvement in future iterations, particularly in terms of affordability and feature set, to better meet the expectations of a broader audience.

Shaping the Future of Handheld Gaming

Intel’s entry into the handheld gaming market with the Arc G series chips and the MSI Claw 8 EX AI Plus signifies a strategic commitment to this growing segment. By using its expertise in chip design and manufacturing, Intel is poised to challenge established players like AMD and Valve, offering gamers more choices and driving innovation in the industry.

While pricing remains a hurdle, the potential for cost reductions and feature enhancements in future models could make Intel’s solutions more competitive. As the handheld gaming market continues to expand, Intel’s investment in this space is likely to spur further advancements, benefiting gamers and the industry as a whole.

The MSI Claw 8 EX AI Plus serves as a promising starting point, paving the way for a new era of portable gaming powered by Intel’s innovative technology.

Media Credit: ETA PRIME



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