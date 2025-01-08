2025 GPD Win Mini Review : The Powerful Gaming PC in Your Pocket

The 2025 GPD Win Mini redefines portable computing by merging the performance of a gaming PC with the convenience of a mini laptop. Equipped with the innovative AMD Ryzen Ai9 HX 370 processor, this device offers exceptional capabilities for gaming, productivity, and multitasking—all within a compact and ergonomic design. Whether you’re a gamer, a professional, or someone who values portability, the new GPD Win Mini provides a versatile and efficient solution tailored for a wide variety of task and applications. Could this be the ultimate solution for gaming and productivity on the go?

2025 GPD Win Mini

Performance That Stands Out

At the heart of the GPD Win Mini lies the AMD Ryzen Ai9 HX 370 processor, featuring 12 cores and 24 threads with a boost clock of up to 5.1 GHz. This ensures seamless multitasking and the ability to handle demanding AAA games effortlessly. The Radeon 890M integrated graphics, built on RDNA 3.5 architecture with 16 compute units, delivers crisp and fluid visuals, making it ideal for gaming and creative tasks.

The device supports up to 64GB of LPDDR5x RAM, clocked at 7500 MHz and overclockable to 8000 MHz, making sure exceptional speed and responsiveness. Storage is equally robust, with a 2280 M.2 SSD offering capacities of up to 2TB, providing ample space for games, applications, and media. The configurable TDP (Thermal Design Power) ranges from 4W to 35W, allowing users to optimize performance and battery life based on their specific requirements.

2025 GPD Win Mini RYZEN Ai 9 370 hands on

Immersive Visuals

The GPD Win Mini’s 7-inch 1080p IPS display is designed to deliver an immersive visual experience. With a 120Hz refresh rate, it ensures fluid motion, while FreeSync technology eliminates screen tearing for a seamless gaming experience. The display also features 100% sRGB color accuracy and a brightness of 500 nits, making it suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. Whether you’re gaming, streaming, or editing, the screen provides vibrant and precise visuals that enhance your overall experience.

Ergonomic and Portable Design

Weighing just 555 grams, the GPD Win Mini is engineered for portability without compromising on functionality. Its clamshell design makes it easy to carry, while the backlit QWERTY keyboard with dome switches ensures comfortable typing, even in dimly lit environments. For gamers, the recessed hall-based analog sticks and PS Vita-style D-pad offer precise control, while the clip-on unibody grip enhances comfort during extended gaming sessions. This thoughtful design makes the device a practical choice for both work and play.

Comprehensive Connectivity

The GPD Win Mini offers a wide array of connectivity options to cater to various needs:

USB 4 and USB 3.2 ports for high-speed data transfer.

for high-speed data transfer. USB-C for charging and versatile connectivity.

for charging and versatile connectivity. A 3.5mm audio jack for headphones, making sure high-quality audio output.

A MicroSD card slot (V30) for expandable storage, adding flexibility.

Wireless connectivity is equally advanced, featuring Wi-Fi 6E for ultra-fast internet speeds and Bluetooth 5.3 for seamless pairing with peripherals such as controllers, headphones, and keyboards.

Battery Life and Charging

The GPD Win Mini is powered by a 44.2Wh battery, offering varying usage times depending on workload and TDP settings:

Over six hours for 2D or indie games at low TDP settings.

Approximately two hours for AAA titles at 15W TDP.

About one hour at 28W TDP for maximum performance scenarios.

Charging is efficient, thanks to the 65W USB-C power delivery, which minimizes downtime and ensures you’re back to work or play in no time.

Gaming Performance

The GPD Win Mini is designed to handle a wide range of games with ease. Popular AAA titles such as Cyberpunk 2077, Doom Eternal, and God of War Ragnarok run smoothly at medium to low settings, while esports and 2D games benefit from the high refresh rate and extended battery life. The combination of powerful hardware and a responsive display ensures an enjoyable gaming experience, whether you’re at home or on the move.

Additional Features

The GPD Win Mini includes several thoughtful features that enhance its usability:

A touchscreen and trackpad for intuitive navigation and control.

A game mode and mouse mode switch for versatile operation.

New color variants, including a sleek white option, for added personalization.

These features make the device a versatile tool for both gaming and productivity, catering to a wide range of user preferences.

Limitations to Consider

While the GPD Win Mini excels in many areas, there are some limitations to keep in mind:

The smaller battery may limit gaming sessions without access to an external power source.

The slightly wider design compared to the 2024 model may impact portability for some users.

These factors may influence your decision if extended portability or longer battery life is a priority.

A Compact Solution for Gaming and Productivity

The 2025 GPD Win Mini strikes an impressive balance between power, portability, and versatility. With its high-performance AMD Ryzen Ai9 HX 370 processor, vibrant 120Hz display, and ergonomic design, it caters to both gamers and professionals alike. While its battery life may not suit all scenarios, the device remains a strong contender in the handheld gaming PC market, offering a compelling alternative to competitors like the Steam Deck and ROG Ally. Whether you’re gaming, working, or multitasking, the GPD Win Mini delivers a compact yet powerful experience tailored to your needs.

