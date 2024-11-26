GPD Pocket 4 First Hands On Look – Ultimate Mini PC for Gamers and Engineers!

The GPD Pocket 4 combines a compact design with innovative hardware and modular customization, offering a versatile solution for gamers, engineers, and productivity enthusiasts. Whether you’re seeking a portable gaming rig, pocket PC, a flexible work companion, or a tool for specialized tasks, the Pocket 4 balances performance, portability, and adaptability, making it a standout device in compact computing.

Powered by the AMD Ryzen AI9 HX 370 processor, the GPD Pocket 4 delivers impressive performance in a portable form factor. Its modular design and vibrant touchscreen display redefine what it means to work and play on the go. While portable PCs often face challenges like limited battery life, lagging performance, or clunky designs, the Pocket 4 sets out to overcome these limitations.

With ergonomic construction, strong gaming benchmarks, and customizable features, this device adapts to various needs effortlessly. Whether you’re evaluating its gaming capabilities, intrigued by its modular design, or simply looking for a lightweight yet powerful machine, the Pocket 4 showcases why it’s gaining attention in the compact computing market.

GPD Pocket 4 PC

TL;DR Key Takeaways : High-Performance Hardware: Powered by the AMD Ryzen AI9 HX 370 processor (12-core, 24-thread) and Radeon 89M GPU, the GPD Pocket 4 delivers exceptional multitasking, gaming, and engineering performance.

Powered by the AMD Ryzen AI9 HX 370 processor (12-core, 24-thread) and Radeon 89M GPU, the GPD Pocket 4 delivers exceptional multitasking, gaming, and engineering performance. Immersive Display: Features an 8.8-inch LTPS touchscreen with 2560×1600 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 500 nits brightness, and 97% DCI-P3 color gamut, ideal for gaming, design, and productivity.

Features an 8.8-inch LTPS touchscreen with 2560×1600 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 500 nits brightness, and 97% DCI-P3 color gamut, ideal for gaming, design, and productivity. Modular and Customizable Design: Offers swappable components like RS232 ports, 4G LTE modules, and KVM switches, catering to engineers and professionals with specialized needs.

Offers swappable components like RS232 ports, 4G LTE modules, and KVM switches, catering to engineers and professionals with specialized needs. Comprehensive Connectivity: Includes USB4, USB-C, HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and more, making sure compatibility with a wide range of peripherals and networks.

Includes USB4, USB-C, HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and more, making sure compatibility with a wide range of peripherals and networks. Portable and Versatile: Weighing just 770g, it combines a compact form factor with a backlit keyboard, touchpad, and dual OS support (Windows 11 and Linux), making it ideal for gaming, work, and travel.

AMD Ryzen AI9 HX 370

At the heart of the GPD Pocket 4 is the AMD Ryzen AI9 HX 370 processor, a 12-core, 24-thread powerhouse built on the Zen 5 architecture. With a maximum boost clock of 5.1 GHz and an adjustable TDP (default 28W), it strikes a balance between raw performance and energy efficiency. This processor is paired with the Radeon 89M GPU, featuring 16 RDNA 3.5 compute units clocked up to 2900 MHz, delivering smooth multitasking and gaming performance.

Benchmark tests underscore its capabilities:

Geekbench 6: 2,895 (single-core), 13,513 (multi-core)

2,895 (single-core), 13,513 (multi-core) 3DMark Night Raid: 3,661

3,661 3DMark Time Spy: 3,688

These results highlight its ability to handle demanding applications, from high-end gaming to engineering simulations and complex productivity tasks.

Immersive Display for Work and Play

The Pocket 4 is equipped with an 8.8-inch LTPS touchscreen that features a sharp 2560×1600 resolution, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and a 144Hz refresh rate. With 500 nits of brightness and 97% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, the display delivers vibrant visuals and fluid motion. This makes it ideal for gaming, video editing, and creative design work. The screen also rotates 180°, allowing a tablet mode for added versatility, making it suitable for presentations, note-taking, or casual browsing.

Take a look at other insightful guides from our broad collection that might capture your interest in AMD Ryzen AI9 HX 370.

Modular Design: Tailored to Your Needs

One of the most distinctive features of the pocket PC is its modular design, which allows users to customize the device to suit their specific needs. Components such as RS232 ports, 4G LTE modules, and KVM switches can be swapped out, making it particularly valuable for engineers and professionals who require specialized tools in a portable form factor. This adaptability ensures the device can seamlessly integrate into your workflow, offering a level of flexibility rarely seen in compact PCs.

The GPD Pocket 4 is designed with a wide array of connectivity options, making sure compatibility with various peripherals and networks. Key features include:

USB4 (40Gbps), USB-C, USB 3.2, and USB 2.0 ports

Full-size HDMI and Gigabit Ethernet

and Gigabit Ethernet MicroSD card slot and 3.5mm audio jack

and 3.5mm audio jack Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless connectivity

Additionally, a fingerprint sensor enhances security, while the diverse port selection minimizes the need for external adapters, making it a practical choice for both work and play.

Battery Life and Rapid Charging

The GPD Pocket 4 is powered by a 45Wh battery that supports 100W PD fast charging, allowing you to reach a 50% charge in just 30 minutes. Battery performance varies depending on usage:

Video playback: ~8.5 hours

~8.5 hours Gaming at 10W TDP: ~3 hours

~3 hours Gaming at 15W TDP: ~1.7 hours

This balance between performance and efficiency ensures the device is suitable for both extended work sessions and shorter gaming marathons, reducing downtime and maximizing productivity.

Optimized for Gaming

The pocket PC is engineered with gamers in mind. It supports FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR), a technology that enhances performance by rendering at lower resolutions and upscaling the output. This enables smooth gameplay at 1080p or 1200p with medium settings in demanding titles such as *Forza Horizon 5*, *God of War Ragnarok*, and *Doom Eternal*. An advanced cooling system ensures consistent performance, preventing thermal throttling during extended gaming sessions.

Ample Storage and Memory

The device offers LPDDR5x RAM configurations ranging from 16GB to 64GB (7500 MHz) and M.2 2280 SSD storage options up to 2TB. These high-speed components ensure quick load times, seamless multitasking, and efficient handling of resource-intensive applications, whether you’re gaming, editing videos, or running complex simulations.

Portable and Ergonomic Design

Weighing just 770g, the GPD Pocket 4 is designed for portability without compromising functionality. The backlit QWERTY keyboard and integrated touchpad provide a comfortable typing experience, while the ergonomic design reduces the need for external peripherals. Its compact size makes it an excellent choice for travelers, professionals, and anyone who values mobility in their computing devices.

Operating System Flexibility

The Pocket 4 runs Windows 11 out of the box, offering a familiar and feature-rich environment. For users who prefer open-source solutions, the device also supports Linux installations, making it an attractive option for developers, engineers, and tech enthusiasts who require flexibility in their operating systems.

The GPD Pocket 4 is designed to cater to a diverse range of users, including:

Gamers seeking a portable yet powerful gaming device

seeking a portable yet powerful gaming device Engineers requiring modular functionality and specialized tools

requiring modular functionality and specialized tools Travelers and professionals needing a compact, high-performance PC

Its combination of performance, portability, and customization makes it a versatile solution for various use cases, making sure it meets the demands of both casual and professional users.

Media Credit: ETA PRIME



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals