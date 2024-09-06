MSI Claw 8 Ai+ handheld games console hands on

The MSI Claw 8 Ai+ is set to transform the handheld gaming industry with its innovative hardware and innovative design. Scheduled for release in January 2025, this highly anticipated device promises to deliver an unparalleled gaming experience that caters to the needs and preferences of modern gamers. Luckily ETA Prime has been able to get his hands on the powerful handheld games console to provide us with more insight before its official launch.

Impressive Battery Life and Stunning Display

One of the standout features of the MSI Claw 8 Ai+ is its impressive 80 watt-hour battery, which ensures extended gaming sessions without the need for frequent recharging. This substantial battery capacity allows gamers to fully immerse themselves in their favorite titles for hours on end, making it perfect for long commutes, trips, or lazy weekends at home.

Complementing the robust battery is the device’s stunning 8-inch display, boasting a crisp 1200p resolution and a silky-smooth 120Hz variable refresh rate (VRR). This combination of high resolution and fluid refresh rate guarantees that every frame is rendered with exceptional clarity and responsiveness, elevating the visual experience to new heights. Whether you’re navigating fast-paced action sequences or admiring the intricate details of virtual worlds, the MSI Claw 8 Ai+’s display is sure to impress.

Powerful Processing and Graphics Performance

Under the hood, the MSI Claw 8 Ai+ is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 200 CPU, a high-performance processor designed to handle even the most demanding games with ease. Paired with this CPU is the Intel Arc Graphics 140v, featuring 8 advanced Xe2 cores that deliver stunning visuals and seamless gameplay. This potent combination ensures that the device can run the latest titles at high settings without compromising on performance.

When compared to its main competitor, the AMD Ryzen AI 9 370, the MSI Claw 8 Ai+ showcases its superiority. Intel claims that the Core Ultra 288 offers up to 16% better gaming performance than the AMD HX 370, solidifying its position as a top contender in the handheld gaming market. This performance advantage translates to smoother frame rates, faster load times, and an overall more enjoyable gaming experience.

MSI Claw 8 Ai+ handheld games console

Sleek Design and Enhanced Usability

Despite its impressive hardware, the MSI Claw 8 Ai+ maintains a sleek and lightweight design, making it incredibly portable and comfortable to hold during extended gaming sessions. The device features front-facing stereo speakers that deliver immersive audio, while the Hall-based sticks and triggers provide precise and responsive control, allowing gamers to execute their moves with pinpoint accuracy.

In terms of connectivity, the MSI Claw 8 Ai+ comes equipped with dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, offering versatile options for connecting peripherals or external displays. Additionally, the device supports a 2280 M.2 SSD, allowing users to easily expand their storage capacity and accommodate their growing game libraries without the need for external storage solutions.

Customization and Community-Driven Development

The MSI Claw 8 Ai+ ships with an early version of the Center M software, a powerful tool that allows gamers to customize their gaming experience to their liking. This software provides a range of design tweaks and potential color variants, empowering users to personalize their console and make it truly their own.

Throughout the development process, MSI has actively engaged with the gaming community, seeking feedback and suggestions to refine the final design of the Claw 8 Ai+. This collaborative approach ensures that the console not only meets but exceeds the expectations of discerning gamers, delivering a product that is tailored to their needs and desires.

The MSI Claw 8 Ai+ handheld gaming console is a testament to MSI’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of gaming technology. With its impressive battery life, stunning display, powerful performance, and user-centric features, this device is poised to set a new standard in the handheld gaming market. As the January 2025 launch date approaches, gamers around the world eagerly await the opportunity to experience the future of gaming in the palm of their hands.

Media Credit: ETA PRIME



