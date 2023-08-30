GPD Win Mini Ryzen 7 7840U handheld gaming PC

In the ever-evolving world of handheld gaming PCs, the GPD Win Mini Ryzen 7 PC is soon set to make a grand entrance. This clamshell handheld gaming PC, the first of its kind to feature a high refresh rate gaming screen, is a testament to GPD’s commitment to innovation and design. The Win Mini, a successor to the GPD WIN 2, is not only smaller than its predecessor, the 2023 Win Max 2, but also boasts a host of impressive features that are sure to impress gaming enthusiasts, due to its small form factor.

The GPD Win Mini, will soon be launched via the Indiegogo crowdfunding website and comes equipped with a 7-inch 120Hz display that can reach a maximum brightness of 500 nits, ensuring a vibrant and immersive gaming experience. Powering this device is a Ryzen 7 840U APU, complemented by RDNA3 Graphics, which guarantees smooth gameplay and stunning visuals.

GPD Win Mini Ryzen 7 handheld

The Win Mini is not just about gaming; it’s also about convenience. It features a built-in QWERTY keyboard and a trackpad, along with a built-in gamepad for those intense gaming sessions. The device also includes hall-based analog sticks and a D-pad, similar to the one found in the PS Vita, offering gamers a familiar and comfortable gaming experience. For more information on the new GPD Win Mini and a first hands-on look thanks to ETA Prime.

GPD has also introduced dedicated grips for the Win Mini, sold separately, to enhance the handheld gaming experience. The device comes with a 65-watt charger, a USB Type-C charging cable, and a lanyard, ensuring that gamers are always ready for action.

Ryzen 7 PC

The Win Mini is not just a gaming device; it’s a mini-computer. It features an Oculink port, a Micro SD card slot, a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB 3.2 port, and a USB 4.0 port. It is available in two models, both based on Zen 4, with either 16 or 32 gigabytes of LP DDR5X RAM. The device also includes a 2230 PCIe 4.0 M.2 NVMe SSD for storage and a 44.24 watt-hour battery.

The Win Mini runs on Windows 11 but also supports Linux, making it a versatile device for both gaming and computing. It also features linear Rumble Motors built in on the z-axis, a three-axis Gravity Sensor, and a three-axis gyroscope, enhancing the gaming experience with realistic feedback and motion sensing.

The device’s performance is on par with other 7840U powered handhelds, and its battery life varies depending on the TDP level, with an estimated runtime of 85 minutes at 18 watts. However, the Win Mini’s capabilities don’t end there. When connected to the GPD G1 Oculink eGPU, it can be transformed into a full-fledged gaming PC, offering gamers the best of both worlds. With the GPD Win Mini, the future of handheld gaming looks bright. Keep an eye out for the upcoming Indiegogo campaign.

Specifications of the GPD Win Mini

Display : 7-inch 120Hz LTPS display. Maximum brightness of 500 nits.

: Hardware : Powered by a Ryzen 7 840U APU. RDNA3 Graphics. Two models available, based on Zen 4: 16 gigabytes of LP DDR5X RAM. 32 gigabytes of LP DDR5X RAM. 2230 PCIe 4.0 M.2 NVMe SSD for storage. 44.24 watt-hour battery.

: Design & Size : Clamshell handheld gaming PC. Smaller than its predecessor, the 2023 Win Max 2 (which has an 11.1-inch display).

: Accessories & Ports : Built-in QWERTY keyboard (backlit) with programmable buttons. Built-in gamepad with hall-based analog sticks. D-pad similar to the PS Vita. Oculink port, Micro SD card slot, 3.5mm audio jack, USB 3.2 port, and a USB 4.0 port. Comes with a 65-watt charger, a USB Type-C charging cable, and a lanyard. Dedicated grips (sold separately).

: Additional Features : Runs on Windows 11 (supports Linux). Linear Rumble Motors built-in on the z-axis. Three-axis Gravity Sensor and a three-axis gyroscope. Performance on par with other 7840U powered handhelds. Estimated battery runtime of 85 minutes at 18 watts. Can be turned into a gaming PC with the GPD G1 Oculink eGPU.

