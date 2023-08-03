AYANEO Slide handheld PC launching soon

The AYANEO Slide, an upcoming handheld PC, is set to launch soon, and its specifications have been revealed. This device is unique in its design, featuring a slide-up screen and a QWERTY keyboard underneath. The AYANEO Slide is expected to appeal to those interested in a slide-up screen with a QWERTY keyboard.

Initially, the AYANEO Slide was announced to be powered by the Ryzen 7 6800u. However, it has since been upgraded to the Ryzen 77840u, which should provide a significant performance boost. The device will feature Zen 4 cores and RDNA3 Graphics, promising a powerful performance for users.

The maximum TDP of the AYANEO Slide is not yet confirmed, but it is expected to be around 20-25 watts. This suggests that the device will be energy efficient while still delivering high performance.

AYANEO Slide handheld PC specifications

The AYANEO Slide will have two USB 4 ports and a 2280 M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD, allowing for storage upgrades. This feature will be beneficial for users who require additional storage space. The device will also feature a micro SD card slot with SD 7.0, one of the fastest seen so far.

The AYANEO Slide will have a six-inch 1080p IPS display with 85% DCI P3, 120 sRGB, up to 400 nits of brightness, and 368 pixels per inch. The slide-up screen will have an adjustable angle, providing users with flexibility and comfort during use.

The QWERTY keyboard will use metal dome keys or switches and will be backlit with full RGB control. This feature will enhance the user experience, especially in low-light conditions. The device will have Hull-based analog sticks and triggers, and RGB around the analog sticks.

The AYANEO Slide will be available in two color variants, white and black. The device will feature an x-axis linear motor for haptics, a six-axis gyro, dual stereo speakers, and ieneo’s new hyper sound system.

The device is expected to have a 46.2 watt-hour battery, which should provide decent battery life. The device’s performance is expected to be good, especially if it can go over the 15-watt threshold.

In conclusion, the AYANEO Slide is shaping up to be a promising handheld PC. With its unique slide-up screen, QWERTY keyboard, and powerful specifications, it is expected to make a significant impact in the market.

Source: ETA Prime



