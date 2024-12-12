OneXFly F1 Pro Hands On Review : Gaming on the Go with Insane Performance

The OneXFly F1 Pro has emerged as a significant innovation in handheld gaming, being the first device to integrate the AMD Ryzen Ai9 HX 370 processor. With its sleek design, compact form factor, and a vibrant 7-inch OLED display, this device is setting new standards in portable gaming. Its combination of high-performance hardware, customizable features, and immersive visuals positions it as a formidable competitor in the ever-evolving handheld gaming market.

OneXFly F1 Pro

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The OneXFly F1 Pro is the first handheld gaming device to feature the AMD Ryzen Ai9 HX 370 processor, offering desktop-level performance with 12 cores, 24 threads, and clock speeds up to 5.1GHz.

Its 7-inch OLED display features 1080p resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 152% sRGB, and 100% DCI-P3 color accuracy, delivering vibrant visuals and deep blacks for an immersive gaming experience.

The device is lightweight and ergonomic, featuring customizable RGB lighting, a limited-edition Neon Genesis Evangelion version, and precise controls with hall-based analog sticks and linear triggers.

Comprehensive connectivity includes USB 3.2, USB 4, USB-C, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2, while the 1X Console software allows extensive customization of performance, fan curves, and RGB lighting.

With support for AMD FSR 3, the OneXFly F1 Pro delivers smooth gameplay across demanding titles like “Cyberpunk 2077” and “God of War Ragnarok,” though battery life varies based on TDP settings and game demands.

Unmatched Performance with AMD Ryzen Ai9 HX 370

At the heart of the OneXFly F1 Pro is the AMD Ryzen Ai9 HX 370 processor, built on the advanced Zen 5 architecture. This 12-core, 24-thread powerhouse operates at clock speeds ranging from 3.3GHz to 5.1GHz, delivering desktop-grade performance in a portable package. Complementing this is the Radeon 890M iGPU, which features 16 compute units and RDNA 3.5 architecture, running at speeds of up to 2900MHz. Together, these components ensure seamless graphics rendering and smooth gameplay, even for demanding modern titles.

The device offers configurations with either 32GB or 64GB of 7500MHz RAM, paired with PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSDs for ultra-fast storage. With expandable storage options up to 4TB, gamers can store extensive libraries of games and media. Benchmark tests reveal that the OneXFly F1 Pro outperforms competitors like the ROG Ally, making it a top-tier choice for gamers seeking uncompromising performance.

RYZEN Ai 9 HX 370 OLED Games Handheld

The 7-inch OLED display is a defining feature of the OneXFly F1 Pro, offering a 1080p resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. With 152% sRGB and 100% DCI-P3 color accuracy, the screen delivers vibrant, lifelike colors and deep blacks. Its brightness levels reach up to 800 nits, making sure excellent visibility in various lighting conditions. Whether you’re exploring expansive open-world games or streaming high-definition media, the display provides a visually stunning and immersive experience that sets it apart from other handheld devices.

Ergonomic Design for Comfort and Style

Weighing less than bulkier alternatives like the Steam Deck, the OneXFly F1 Pro is designed with portability and comfort in mind. Its ergonomic build allows for extended gaming sessions without causing hand fatigue. For enthusiasts and collectors, the limited-edition Neon Genesis Evangelion version adds a unique aesthetic with exclusive color schemes and branding. Additionally, the device features customizable RGB lighting around the analog sticks and wings, which can be adjusted using the included 1X Console software, adding a personalized touch to its design.

Advanced Connectivity and Precision Controls

The OneXFly F1 Pro excels in connectivity, featuring USB 3.2, two USB 4 ports, and a full-size USB-C port for versatile peripheral support. Wireless connectivity is powered by Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, making sure fast and stable connections for online gaming and accessory pairing.

The controls are equally impressive, with hall-based analog sticks, linear triggers, and conductive pad buttons that provide precise and responsive input. Dual stereo speakers, tuned by Harman, deliver clear and immersive audio, enhancing the overall gaming experience. These features ensure that the device not only performs well but also feels intuitive and enjoyable to use.

Customizable Software for Enhanced Gaming

The included 1X Console software offers extensive customization options, allowing users to tailor the device’s performance to their preferences. You can adjust settings such as TDP, fan curves, and RGB lighting to optimize the device for specific games or scenarios. Preset configurations make it easy to balance performance and efficiency, while additional features like gyroscope support and battery protection add to the device’s versatility. This level of customization ensures that the OneXFly F1 Pro adapts to the unique needs of every gamer.

Exceptional Gaming Performance Across Titles

The OneXFly F1 Pro delivers smooth and consistent performance across a wide range of games, thanks to its support for AMD’s FSR 3 frame generation technology. This feature enhances frame rates without compromising visual quality. Performance benchmarks for popular titles include:

Cyberpunk 2077: Runs at 900p to 1080p on medium settings, achieving frame rates between 60 and 104 FPS.

Runs at 900p to 1080p on medium settings, achieving frame rates between 60 and 104 FPS. God of War Ragnarok: Delivers over 80 FPS at 1080p low settings.

Delivers over 80 FPS at 1080p low settings. Mortal Kombat 1: Maintains a steady 60 FPS on medium settings.

These results highlight the device’s ability to handle graphically intensive games with ease, making it a reliable choice for both casual and competitive gamers.

Battery Life and Efficiency

The OneXFly F1 Pro is equipped with a 48.5Wh battery, offering variable runtimes based on TDP settings and game demands. Battery performance includes:

10W TDP: Approximately 2 hours and 40 minutes of gameplay.

Approximately 2 hours and 40 minutes of gameplay. 15W TDP: Around 1 hour and 56 minutes.

Around 1 hour and 56 minutes. 30W TDP: About 1 hour and 9 minutes.

While these figures are typical for high-performance handheld devices, they emphasize the importance of balancing power consumption and performance during extended gaming sessions. The device’s efficiency ensures that it remains a practical option for gamers on the go.

The OneXFly F1 Pro combines innovative hardware, a stunning OLED display, and extensive customization options to deliver a premium handheld gaming experience. Its compact and ergonomic design, coupled with advanced controls and robust software, makes it a versatile and powerful choice for gamers. Whether you’re a casual player or a dedicated enthusiast, the OneXFly F1 Pro offers a compelling blend of performance, portability, and personalization, setting a new benchmark in the handheld gaming market.

