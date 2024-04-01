How to build a PlayStation 5 tablet with 4K OLED display

If you would like to have the freedom of taking your PlayStation 5 wherever you go, enjoying your favorite games on the move without compromising on performance or quality. You might be interested in a new project built by DIY Perks which transforms a PS5 console into a portable tablet. Although Sony hasn’t ventured into the portable console market in recent years, with some technical skills and ingenuity, you can turn a PS5 into a powerful handheld games console that will be the envy of gamers everywhere.

Custom Cooling System

The first step DIY Perks took in creating a portable PS5 is to reimagine its motherboard. By carefully analyzing the original design and identifying opportunities for optimization, the motherboard can be compacted to a fraction of its original size without sacrificing functionality. This process involves advanced PCB design techniques, such as multi-layer routing and high-density component placement, to ensure that all the essential components fit within the smaller form factor. With a compact motherboard, the dream of a handheld PS5 starts to take shape, but the real challenge lies in managing the console’s substantial heat output to prevent overheating during extended gaming sessions.

To address the thermal challenges posed by a compact PS5, a custom cooling system becomes crucial. This system consists of several key components, including a redesigned heat sink with optimized fin geometry for maximum surface area, specialized heat pipes that efficiently transfer heat away from critical components, and compact high-performance fans that provide adequate airflow within the confined space. Each component is carefully selected and tailored to fit within the smaller chassis while ensuring optimal thermal performance. The cooling system undergoes rigorous testing and refinement to guarantee the console’s longevity and sustained performance, even during the most demanding gaming sessions.

Building a PS5 Tablet

Power management is another significant challenge in creating a portable PS5. The original console’s bulky power supply is replaced with a compact, highly efficient gallium nitride (GaN) unit that provides ample power while generating minimal heat. A custom power cable is designed to match the portable PS5’s sleek aesthetics, featuring a braided sleeve and anodized aluminum connectors that blend seamlessly with the device’s overall look and feel. The power management system is optimized to provide extended battery life, allowing gamers to enjoy their favorite titles for hours on end without the need for constant recharging. Check out the complete build carried out by DIY Perks in the video below for inspiration on how to create your very own portable PS5 tablet games console.

Internal Redesign and Component Miniaturization : The PS5 has undergone a significant internal redesign, making components like the motherboard smaller. This miniaturization is crucial for the transformation, as it makes the idea of a portable version more feasible.

: The PS5 has undergone a significant internal redesign, making components like the motherboard smaller. This miniaturization is crucial for the transformation, as it makes the idea of a portable version more feasible. Cooling Solution : The PS5 generates a lot of heat, necessitating a robust cooling system. The challenge is to downsize and redesign this system for portability without compromising on efficiency. Innovations such as using a shorter, wider heat sink made of solid copper, and employing heat pipes for effective heat transfer, are part of the solution. The adaptation includes drilling and tapping the heat sink for mounting and optimizing the heat pipe layout for effective heat dissipation.

: The PS5 generates a lot of heat, necessitating a robust cooling system. The challenge is to downsize and redesign this system for portability without compromising on efficiency. Innovations such as using a shorter, wider heat sink made of solid copper, and employing heat pipes for effective heat transfer, are part of the solution. The adaptation includes drilling and tapping the heat sink for mounting and optimizing the heat pipe layout for effective heat dissipation. Thermal Interface Material : Due to the high heat output of the PS5’s processor, using a thermal interface material like liquid metal is necessary. However, to prevent the liquid metal from being absorbed by the copper (which reduces its effectiveness), nickel plating the copper surfaces is a clever workaround.

: Due to the high heat output of the PS5’s processor, using a thermal interface material like liquid metal is necessary. However, to prevent the liquid metal from being absorbed by the copper (which reduces its effectiveness), nickel plating the copper surfaces is a clever workaround. Airflow Management : Replacing the original PS5 blower fan with smaller, multiple fans to create enough airflow to cool the system effectively in a more compact space is another challenge. This includes finding the right balance between the size, number, and efficiency of the fans to manage the PS5’s heat output.

: Replacing the original PS5 blower fan with smaller, multiple fans to create enough airflow to cool the system effectively in a more compact space is another challenge. This includes finding the right balance between the size, number, and efficiency of the fans to manage the PS5’s heat output. Power Supply Modification : Replacing the original, bulky PS5 power supply with a smaller, more efficient gallium nitride alternative that fits the new form factor without sacrificing power capability.

: Replacing the original, bulky PS5 power supply with a smaller, more efficient gallium nitride alternative that fits the new form factor without sacrificing power capability. Aesthetics and Durability : Designing a shell that fits the redesigned components, provides durability, and aligns with Sony’s design language is crucial. The use of 3D printing allows for a custom, split-design approach that can accommodate the new layout and cooling system.

: Designing a shell that fits the redesigned components, provides durability, and aligns with Sony’s design language is crucial. The use of 3D printing allows for a custom, split-design approach that can accommodate the new layout and cooling system. Sound System : Integrating a high-quality sound system, including a miniature subwoofer and stereo speakers, to deliver a full gaming experience in a portable format. This involves creating compact speaker enclosures and ensuring they integrate well with the overall design.

: Integrating a high-quality sound system, including a miniature subwoofer and stereo speakers, to deliver a full gaming experience in a portable format. This involves creating compact speaker enclosures and ensuring they integrate well with the overall design. Display Technology : Choosing the right display technology is essential for a high-quality gaming experience. An OLED panel is preferred for its superior color and motion performance, necessitating sourcing from existing devices like laptops and reinforcing with custom components for durability.

: Choosing the right display technology is essential for a high-quality gaming experience. An OLED panel is preferred for its superior color and motion performance, necessitating sourcing from existing devices like laptops and reinforcing with custom components for durability. Battery Life and Portability: Battery life and overall portability is inherent in transforming a PS5 into a tablet format. This includes balancing the power consumption with battery capacity and the device’s size and weight for true portability.

3D Printed Case

The aesthetics of the portable PS5 are not overlooked in this ambitious project. A 3D-printed case with a premium aluminum finish gives the device a sleek, modern look that echoes the iconic PlayStation brand. The case is designed with ergonomics in mind, ensuring comfortable handling during extended play sessions. To complement the visual appeal, a bespoke sound system is integrated, featuring a mini subwoofer and high-quality stereo speakers that deliver rich, immersive audio without sacrificing valuable space within the compact chassis. The case also incorporates strategic vents and openings to facilitate optimal airflow and heat dissipation, ensuring that the portable PS5 remains cool and quiet during operation.

4K OLED Screen

The display is a critical component of any portable gaming device, and the portable PS5 is no exception. An OLED screen is chosen for its vivid colors, deep blacks, and exceptional contrast ratio, ensuring that no visual detail is lost in the transition to portability. The display is carefully calibrated to provide a stunning visual experience that rivals the original PS5’s output on a large TV. To ensure the screen’s durability and protection, it is backed by a robust carbon fiber panel that adds strength and rigidity to the device without compromising on weight or thickness.

The result of this meticulous engineering and design process is a truly remarkable device: a portable PS5 tablet with a stunning 4K OLED display, offering an unparalleled gaming experience that combines the power and performance of a home console with the convenience and flexibility of a handheld device. This portable powerhouse opens up new possibilities for social gaming, allowing friends to gather and play together in any setting, thanks to its quiet operation and unmatched mobility. The portable PS5 is a testament to the ingenuity and technical prowess of the modding community, showcasing what can be achieved when passion and skill are combined.

Image Credit : DIY Perks



