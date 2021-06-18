PlayStation 5 System Software Beta Program announced by Sony

Sony has today announced its new PlayStation 5 System Software Beta Program which is now accepting registrations from eligible PlayStation gamers to help continue to enhance the PlayStation 5 console and gaming experience. Now is your chance to help improve the PlayStation platform in the coming months and years helping Sony refine its already excellent gaming system. Sony explains that the Beta System Software is a pre-release version of software that has not been thoroughly tested and may be incomplete or contain errors. It may be different from the final released version, and/or a final commercial version may not get released.

“We’re calling on all eligible players to help our teams continue to enhance the PlayStation 5 console experience. By signing up to take part in upcoming PlayStation 5 System Software Beta Program, you could be among the first to put new features to the test and provide essential feedback that will help guide their development. Register and, if you’re selected, we’ll email you with full details of how to take part.

Please note, the PS5 system software beta test is still under development. The feature set may be incomplete and may not reflect the final system update experience.”

Conditions for registration to take part in the PlayStation 5 System Software Beta Program include :

– You must be aged 18 years or older

– You must be located in one of the following regions or countries: United States, Canada, Japan, United Kingdom, France, Germany

– You must have a valid PSN account in good standing with a current email address

– You must submit complete and accurate feedback to Sony Interactive Entertainment (“SIE”) about your use of the beta software in the manner and format requested by SIE

For more information on the new PlayStation 5 System Software Beta Programjump over to the official PlayStation website by following the link below.

Source : Sony

