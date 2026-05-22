Why the New WLKATA Haro380 is Changing Mini Industrial Robotics

The WLKATA Haro380 is a compact 6-axis robotic arm designed for robotics education, light manufacturing and advanced research. With a precision rating of ±0.05 mm repeatability and a reach of 434 mm, it is well-suited for intricate tasks in limited spaces. According to WLKATA ROBOTICS, the Haro380 supports multiple mounting configurations, including vertical, ceiling and side installations and is compatible with programming languages like Python and C++ as well as platforms such as ROS2 and MATLAB.

Discover how the Haro380’s magnetic docking system supports quick end-effector changes for applications like laser engraving and dispensing. Learn about its built-in safety features, including overload and overheat protection, designed to ensure consistent performance. Gain insight into its software ecosystem, including WLKATA Lab and RoboDK simulation compatibility, which streamlines development and testing processes.

Haro380 6-Axis Mini Industrial Robot Arm

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The WLKATA Haro380 is a compact 6-axis robotic arm designed for robotics education, light manufacturing and advanced research, offering high precision (±0.05 mm repeatability) and adaptability in a small form factor.

It supports versatile control and integration options, including Python, C++, Blockly programming and compatibility with ROS2, MATLAB, PLC automation and EtherCAT for seamless workflow integration.

Equipped with a magnetic docking system for automatic tool changes, it offers diverse end effectors like grippers, pneumatic suckers and specialized tools for tasks such as laser engraving, dispensing and assembly.

Applications span industrial, educational and creative sectors, excelling in material handling, machine vision integration, AI framework development and micro-manufacturing.

Built with industrial-grade components, safety features and a developer-friendly ecosystem, the Haro380 ensures durability, user safety and ease of use, priced at $5,690 USD with financing options available.

The Haro380 is engineered to deliver high performance in a compact form factor, offering features that cater to both technical and practical requirements:

High Precision: Achieves ±0.05 mm repeatability, making sure accuracy for intricate tasks.

Achieves ±0.05 mm repeatability, making sure accuracy for intricate tasks. Compact Design: With dimensions of 38 x 25 x 22 cm when folded, it is ideal for environments with limited space.

With dimensions of 38 x 25 x 22 cm when folded, it is ideal for environments with limited space. Flexible Reach and Payload: Provides a 434 mm reach and supports a 500 g payload, extendable to 1000 g under specific conditions.

Provides a 434 mm reach and supports a 500 g payload, extendable to 1000 g under specific conditions. Versatile Mounting Options: Supports vertical, ceiling and side mounting, offering maximum adaptability to various setups.

These features make the Haro380 an excellent choice for scenarios where precision, space efficiency, and flexibility are critical.

Advanced Control and Seamless Integration

The Haro380 excels in offering a wide range of control and integration options, making it suitable for users with varying levels of expertise. Its control system is designed to be intuitive while supporting advanced functionalities:

Open API and Protocol Support: Compatible with USB, RS485, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Modbus for seamless connectivity.

Compatible with USB, RS485, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Modbus for seamless connectivity. Programming Versatility: Supports Python, C++, and Blockly, catering to both beginners and experienced developers.

Supports Python, C++, and Blockly, catering to both beginners and experienced developers. Platform Integration: Works with ROS2, MATLAB, PLC automation and EtherCAT, allowing integration into complex workflows.

Works with ROS2, MATLAB, PLC automation and EtherCAT, allowing integration into complex workflows. Enhanced Usability: Offers real-time control, manual teaching and gesture or voice command capabilities for intuitive operation.

These features ensure that the Haro380 can integrate effortlessly into existing systems while providing users with the tools to execute both simple and advanced tasks efficiently.

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Adaptable End Effectors and Tooling Options

The Haro380 is equipped with a magnetic docking system that allows for automatic tool changes, significantly enhancing its operational efficiency. Its diverse range of end effectors and tools includes:

Grippers: Soft and hard grippers for handling delicate or firm objects.

Soft and hard grippers for handling delicate or firm objects. Pneumatic Suckers: Ideal for precise manipulation of materials.

Ideal for precise manipulation of materials. Specialized Tools: Includes attachments for laser engraving, dispensing and other specialized tasks.

This adaptability enables the Haro380 to excel in tasks such as material handling, pick-and-place operations, assembly and micro-manufacturing, making it a versatile tool for various industries.

Applications Across Diverse Sectors

The Haro380 is designed to perform effectively in a variety of settings, offering solutions for both professional and educational environments:

Industrial Applications: Handles material processing, assembly and dispensing tasks with precision.

Handles material processing, assembly and dispensing tasks with precision. Creative and Technical Projects: Excels in laser engraving, 3D printing and micro-manufacturing workflows.

Excels in laser engraving, 3D printing and micro-manufacturing workflows. Education and Research: Serves as a valuable tool for robotics training, machine vision integration and AI framework development.

Its ability to adapt to different use cases makes it a valuable asset for professionals and educators seeking innovative and reliable robotic solutions.

Safety and Durability for Long-Term Use

The Haro380 is built with safety and durability in mind, making sure reliable performance even in demanding environments. Key design elements include:

Industrial-Grade Components: Harmonic drive joints provide precision and rigidity for consistent operation.

Harmonic drive joints provide precision and rigidity for consistent operation. Comprehensive Safety Features: Includes overload, overheat and electrostatic protection to safeguard both the user and the device.

Includes overload, overheat and electrostatic protection to safeguard both the user and the device. Robust Construction: CNC-machined aluminum alloy frame ensures lightweight durability for extended use.

These features not only enhance the robot’s reliability but also prioritize user safety, making it suitable for a wide range of applications.

A Developer-Friendly Ecosystem

The Haro380 is supported by a robust ecosystem designed to empower developers and optimize workflows. This ecosystem includes:

Native Software: WLKATA Lab and WLKATA Studio simplify programming and operation.

WLKATA Lab and WLKATA Studio simplify programming and operation. Simulation Compatibility: Works with RoboDK and digital twin platforms for advanced testing and optimization.

Works with RoboDK and digital twin platforms for advanced testing and optimization. Mobile App Support: Enables remote control and monitoring for added convenience and flexibility.

This comprehensive ecosystem allows developers to innovate, test and refine their projects with ease, making the Haro380 a valuable tool for both prototyping and production.

Pricing and Accessibility

The WLKATA Haro380 Advanced Kit is available at a price of $5,690 USD, offering a comprehensive package that includes extended end-effector sets and educational accessories. Financing options are available, making this high-precision robotic arm accessible to a broader audience. For detailed information on included accessories and availability, consult the manufacturer directly.

A Compact Solution for Precision and Innovation

The WLKATA Haro380 stands out as a compact yet powerful robotic arm that combines precision, adaptability, and ease of use. Whether you are an educator, researcher, or industrial professional, this 6-axis robot provides the tools and features necessary to excel in your field. Its robust design, advanced integration capabilities and developer-friendly ecosystem make it a versatile and reliable addition to any workflow.

Media Credit: WLKATA ROBOTICS



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