Robot arm helping hand kit inspired by Jarvis

Makers, electronic engineers and hobbyists interested in building their very own robot arm helping hand similar to the ones featured in the Iron Man movies, albeit on a much smaller scale. Maybe interested in a new Kickstarter campaign created by Joshua Belofsky based in Los Angeles. The project features a robotic helping hand with real-time stabilization platform for automating the manipulation and articulation of your PCBs while soldering. Watch the video below for an overview of the project.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $45 or £33 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Robot arm campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2021. To learn more about the Robot arm helping hand kit project view the promotional video below.

“Design & testing for the final version of the Robotic Helping Hand has been completed. In fact, as of July, I have already shipped out three kits to people in the USA & UK. I hope this testifies to the fact that I am fully able to fulfill any orders placed before the end of the campaign. Delivery to USA residents is typically 1-3 days and 7-9 days for international orders. “

“Balancing my (first) Kickstarter project on top of my life as a first-year undergraduate has proven to be fun and full of passion, yet nonetheless time-consuming and obstacle-ridden. Your support not only assists me financially but serves as a sense of inspiration pointing towards what might be possible if I continue to embed my passion for robotics and aesthetics to deliver something that improves people’s lives. Thank you!”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the helping hand kit, jump over to the official Robot arm crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals