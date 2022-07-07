Build and program your own robot using RobotCreator DX kit

If you are interested in building and programming your own robot you might be interested in the RobotCreator DX. A complete robotic system that allows you to build and create your very own artificial intelligent robot tailored to your own personal preferences. Featuring 107 quality components the robot connects to the NUWA Cloud Platform and is AIoT application compatible and uses an easy visual interface removing the need to know any code.

“A lot of robot kits are fun to build, but the excitement fades quickly. Once assembled, robot fans are limited by a few static applications that don’t allow you to do much, and few to no options to keep tweaking the robot’s look and feel. Have you ever imagined having your own unique, personalized robot instead? One where you can bring your creativity to bear on both how the robot looks and how it acts? A robot that is easy to use but sophisticated enough to become your companion?”

Assuming that the RobotCreator DX funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the RobotCreator DX program and build a robot project review the promotional video below. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $599 or £502 (depending on current exchange rates).

Program and build a robot

“Meet RobotCreator DX! A new, extensively customizable robot designed for everyone! Not just a robot, RobotCreator DX is an entire platform made up of DX, the cloud web tools, and MakerBase. Using the NUWA Platform you will discover a sense of joy, satisfaction and accomplishment as you build RobotCreator DX into whatever you want it to be. “

“The RobotCreator DX Kit comes with 107 high quality parts and all the tools you need to get building right away. No trips to the hardware store or waiting for pieces. As you follow along with the detailed online guide and videos, your RobotCreator DX companion will slowly emerge from what once was just a box of parts. With DX, finishing the assembly isn’t the end, it’s the beginning! Now get out your artist, your designer, your engineer and personalize every aspect of the robot. Use paint, contact paper, and 3D-printed accessories from our open-source 3D blueprints–whatever you can think of!”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the program and build a robot, jump over to the official RobotCreator DX crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals