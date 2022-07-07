Intel and Google release new Cloud HPC Toolkit

Google and Intel have this week announced they are joining forces to help optimize high-performance computing (HPC) implementation on Google Cloud and have released the Cloud HPC Toolkit. The new toolkit provides access to a number of utilities from both Intel oneAPI Base and HPC Toolkits to optimize performance through Intel Select Solutions for Simulations and Modeling to improve compile times, speed of results and offer multi-vendor acceleration in SYCL.

Cloud HPC Toolkit

“Intel supports an open ecosystem to further industrywide innovation. Enterprises and research organizations are eager to adopt cloud computing to expand computing capacity and access the latest technologies for large, complex projects. Despite the desire to set up robust HPC environments in the cloud, many face challenges with overcoming unfamiliar concepts and tools. As a result, demanding workloads and applications are slow to deploy, encounter software incompatibilities and showcase subpar performance.”

“Intel Select Solutions for Simulations & Modeling also provides access to tools including the Intel MPI Library and Intel oneAPI Math Kernel Library via the Spack package manager, a popular software delivery and build platform. The culmination of work between Intel and Google helps make HPC more seamless and turnkey for users in this community.

The integrated Intel oneAPI tools support the open standards HPC developers need including C++, SYCL, Fortran, OpenMP, MPI and Python. They deliver productive cross-architecture performance across CPUs and GPUs using a single codebase.”

“The Cloud HPC Toolkit with Intel Select Solutions was developed using 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors. It enables users to simplify configuration and deployment of HPC workloads and optimize for real-world performance. Intel’s ongoing collaboration with Google supports these projects, delivering more automated, user-friendly and compatible solutions that enable users to quickly meet increasing performance demands.”

Source : Google

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals