Intel Xeon D 1700 & 2700 SoC launch created for Edge and Network applications

Intel has this week announced the launch of two new additions to its networking and edge processor range in the form of the Intel Xeon D 2700 and Intel Xeon D 1700. Offering industrial-class reliability, multiple hardware-based security capabilities and up to 56 high-speed PCIe lanes to support high-bandwidth networks with up to 100Gb Ethernet.
The new Intel Xeon D-1700 system-on-chip (SoC) is scalable from 4 to 10 cores and the Intel Xeon D-2700 is scalable from 4 to 20 cores. The new Intel Xeon D SoC have been created to provide users with integrated AI and crypto acceleration, built-in Ethernet, support for Intel Time Coordinated Computing (Intel TCC) and Time Sensitive Networking (TSN).
Intel Xeon D Processors 2022
“As the industry enters a world of software-defined everything, Intel is delivering programmable platforms for networking and the edge to enable one of the most significant transformations our industry has ever seen. The new Intel Xeon D processor is built for this. Based on the proven and trusted Intel architecture, this processor is designed for a range of use cases to unleash innovation across the network and edge,” said Dan Rodriguez, Intel corporate vice president, Network & Edge Group, general manager of the Network Platforms Group.”
SoC features :
- Up to 4-channel DDR4 with 3200 MHz
- Up to 100 GbE in the Ethernet throughput capability.
- Up to 32/64 Gen 4.0 PCIe lanes.
Built on Sunny Cove Core architecture
- Improved front end, with a higher capacity and improved branch predictor.
- Wider and deeper machine sustained by a wider allocation, larger structures and execution resources.
- Enhancements in transition line buffers (TLBs), single-thread execution and prefetching.
- With new data center-optimized capabilities, including a larger Mid-level Cache (L2) and a higher Vector throughout.
Performance increases:
- Up to 2.4 times improvement for visual processing inference.
- Up to 1.7 times improvement for complex networking workloads like 5G UPF at the network edge.
- Up to 1.5 times improvement for SD-WAN, SASE and edge use cases with IPSec.
- Up to 1.8 times improvement for application delivery controller, and security appliance use cases with TLS.
- Up to 1.56 times improvements for communication appliances.
Source : Intel