QNAP QuTS hero NAS TS-hx87XU-RP Intel Xeon E hybrid storage

QNAP has this week introduced its new QuTS hero NAS TS-hx87XU-RP hybrid storage which is now available with options for either 9, 18, 22 or 30 bays. Powered by the Intel Xeon E-2300 series processors with fast 10GbE and 2.5GbE Multi-Gig connectivity and an efficient HDD/SSD hybrid storage architecture.

The new range of hybrid storage solutions have been created to prioritizes data integrity and provides powerful data reduction, near-limitless snapshots, up to 5 petabytes capacity per shared folder, and more explains QNAP. “Serving as ideal storage solution that meets today’s business requirements for file servers, virtualization servers, VDI, and backup/restore”.

“Designed for heavy business workloads, the TS-hx87XU-RP has extreme computing power from the Intel Xeon E processor, along with up to 128 GB DDR4 ECC memory to fuel multitasking demands and redundant power supply protection. In-built 10GBASE-T and 2.5GbE network ports fulfill bandwidth-demanding tasks such as virtualization, large file transfers, and real-time applications.

High-speed PCIe Gen 4 slots are included for extending core NAS functionality, such as adding additional 10/25GbE network interface cards, QM2 cards to add M.2 SSDs and 2.5GbE/10GbE ports, Fibre Channel cards for SAN storage, and storage expansion cards to connect QNAP expansion enclosures. The TS-hx87XU-RP series can pair with QNAP’s managed and unmanaged 10GbE/2.5GbE switches, assisting organizations in implementing high-speed, secure and scalable network environments without going over budget.”

“Compared with traditional storage arrays, the TS-hx87XU-RP series with HDD/SSD hybrid storage balances cost, performance, and capacity, while the 9-bay TS-h987XU-RP also supports low-latency U.2 NVMe PCIe Gen 4 x4 SSDs. Users can easily implement SSD caching to boost IOPS-intensive workloads for accessing vital data.”

“With falling SSD prices, using SSDs or hybrid storage in IT infrastructure has been widely embraced. The TS-hx87XU-RP series provides models of various storage capacity for organizations of any size to meet their performance and cost-effectiveness requirements,” said Jason Hsu, Product Manager of QNAP, adding “With flexible PCIe Gen 4 expansion, the TS-hx87XU-RP series can be further configured to meet extended mixed-use applications and data transfer needs.”

