QNAP TS-253E and TS-453E desktop NAS storage

QNAP has introduced new NAS desktop storage solutions this week in the form of the the 2-bay TS-253E and 4-bay TS-453E NAS powered by an Intel Celeron J6412 quad-core processor with burst up to 2.60 GHz. Designed for managed service providers, system integrators, and other IT-related businesses the TS-453E features 2.5GbE connectivity, 8GB RAM, and M.2 slots for NVMe SSD and you can also add a M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe SSDs (sold separately) or Edge TPU.

The TS-453E supports hardware decoding and real-time transcoding and offers dual HDMI outputs supporting up to 4K or 3840 x 2160 pixel resolutions @30Hz. perfect for applications such as surveillance, video production/editing, industrial design and professional photography that demand on-image resolution and color realism as well as intensive media storage, transfer and display, says QNAP.

“Over the years QNAP has received many requests from businesses that require NAS with long-term availability,” said Andy Chuang, Product Manager of QNAP, adding “the TS-x53E series, which will be available and supported by QNAP for an extended period, is a perfect fit for these businesses and other users who require the reassurance of long-term availability.”

QNAP NAS storage

“The new TS-x53E series come with the latest version of the QTS operating system, which features rich NAS business applications while ensuring NAS data safety: Snapshots can be used to protect NAS against ransomware; myQNAPcloud allows users to connect securely to NAS via the Internet; Hybrid Backup Sync can easily back up NAS files to the cloud or remote/local NAS to fulfill the 3-2-1 backup strategy; QVR Elite allows users to build a surveillance system with lower TCO and higher scalability.”

“QVR Elite is QNAP’s subscription-based smart surveillance solution, allowing you to easily build a surveillance system with lower TCO and higher scalability. Recordings are saved as MP4 files, allowing playback on nearly every device. QVR Elite also integrates QNAP AI-based solutions to build smart facial recognition for retail and door access systems with QNAP NAS. You can arrange a dedicated, independent storage space for surveillance data on the TS-453E and enjoy simplified camera management, storage space allocation, camera live viewing and playback.”

Source : QNAP

