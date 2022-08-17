QNAP Dual-port 100GbE network expansion card

QNAP has this week introduced its new Dual-port 100GbE network expansion card announcing its availability from the official QNAP accessory store priced at $1,199. The dual-port QXG-100G2SF-CX6 100GbE network expansion card features a NVIDIA Mellanox ConnectX-6 Dx controller and supports PCIe 4.0 providing up to 200Gbps total throughput to overcome performance bottlenecks, says QNAP.

The QXG-100G2SF-CX6 also supports offload functionality including RDMA, RoCE v1/v2, and SR-IOV (1K VFs & 8 PFs), the QXG-100G2SF-CX6 greatly boosts network efficiency and is ideal for I/O-intensive and latency-sensitive virtualization and data centers.

Dual-port 100GbE network expansion card

“The QXG-100G2SF-CX6 is ideal for unleashing the full potential of QNAP’s NVMe all-flash NAS, including the TS-h2490FU, TDS-h2489FU, and TS-h1290FX that feature PCIe Gen 4 slot(s) for industry-leading throughput, low latency, and high message rate. It can be paired with high-speed switches to enable faster data transfer and network efficiency with the unmatched performance of RDMA, RoCE v1/v2, and SR-IOV (1K VFs & 8 PFs). The QXG-100G2SF-CX6 also supports Windows Server (2016 or 2019) and Linux platforms.”

“Server efficiency and virtualization density drive the growing demands for higher bandwidth, and the QXG-100G2SF-CX6 network expansion card provides an accessible solution for upgrading to 100 GbE network environments to boost performance and reduce latency,” said Andy Chuang, Product Manager of QNAP, adding “The QXG-100G2SF-CX6 is a feature-rich networking solution with advanced technologies for lowering CPU workloads, making it ideal for I/O-intensive, latency-sensitive virtualization and enterprise-class storage applications. The QXG-100G2SF-CX6 is a perfect match for all-flash storage to realize the highest performance potential for ever-demanding IT challenges.”

Source : QNAP

