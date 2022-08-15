QNAP QuCPE-303x Network Virtualization Premise systems

QNAP has introduced two new systems to its Network Virtualization Premise range announcing the availability of the QuCPE-3032 and QuCPE-3034. The QNAP QuCPE-3034 system is powered an Intel Atom Refresh C3758R eight-core processor supported by 16GB DDR4 memory and equipped with eight 2.5GbE RJ45 ports and four 10GbE SFP+ fiber ports.

The QNAP QuCPE-3032 is powered by an Intel Atom Refresh C3558R quad-core processor supported by 8GB DDR4 memory together with eight 2.5GbE RJ45 ports and two 10GbE SFP+ fiber ports. Configurations are listed below :

– QuCPE-3034-C3758R-16G – Intel Atom Refresh C3758R 8-core/8-thread 2.4GHz processor, 16 GB DDR4 memory (2 x 8GB), 4 x 10GbE SFP+ ports, 8 x 2.5GbE RJ45 ports

– QuCPE-3032-C3558R-8G – Intel Atom Refresh C3558R 4-core/4-thread 2.4GHz processor, 8 GB DDR4 memory (1 x 8GB), 2 x 10GbE SFP+ ports, 8 x 2.5GbE RJ45 ports

– 1 x RJ45 console port, 2 x M.2 2280 NVMe slots; 1 x USB 2.0 port, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 port

Network Virtualization

“QNAP aims to build a modern IT room with light, cost-optimized, and agile features. Utilizing VM / VNF / Container technology, a QuCPE with QNE Network software-defined platform total solution replaces dedicated network hardware and transforms traditional IT rooms into a revolutionary virtualized IT room. Small businesses and micro-enterprises can flexibly build multi-site network infrastructure by deploying a QuCPE Series 7 in their headquarters, and the affordable QuCPE Series 3 in their branches and workplaces,” said Titan Hsieh, Product Manager of QNAP.”

“QNAP’s QuCPE-3034 Network Virtualization Premise Equipment is a universal virtualization platform specifically designed for SMBs. The QuCPE-3034 adopts the high-performance Intel Atom Refresh eight-core processor that supports Intel QAT, Smart NIC SR-IOV and DPDK hardware acceleration technologies while also providing eight 2.5GbE RJ45 ports and four 10GbE SFP+ ports.

With enhanced bandwidth and computing performance for running VNFs and connecting SD-WAN (Supporting VPN/WireGuard), the QuCPE-3034 is suitable for multi-user and multi-tasking business applications. The QuCPE-3034 also features the QNE (QNAP Network Equipment) OS for chaining VNF services and AMIZ Cloud centralized deployment and management platform to realize flexible Zero Touch Provisioning.”

Source : QNAP

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals