QNAP ultra silent NAS TS-410E with 4 SSD bays and dual 2.5GbE

QNAP have launched a new ultra silent quad drive network attached storage solution (NAS) specifically created for noise sensitive and audiovisual environments. The new QNAP Dual 2.5GbE NAS TS-410E is powered by an Intel Celeron J6412 quad-core 4-thread processor offering burst capabilities of up to 2.6GHz supported by 8GB RAM which is unfortunately non-expandable. Connectivity on the QNAP NAS takes the form of 2x 2.5GbE ports, 4x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps) ports, 1x 4K HDMI output.

“The compact TS-410E fits multiple usage scenarios, including the ability to be installed upright for greater space efficiency. It has four 2.5-inch SATA 6Gb/s SSD slots for allocating SSDs to provide high-speed and stable read write performance. Users can flexibly configure SSD caching to boost IOPS performance and meet performance requirements. The TS-410E also provides hardware-accelerated AES-NI encryption to ensure data security without impacting performance. With dual 2.5GbE RJ45 ports, up to 5 Gbps transfer speeds can be achieved by setting port trunking.”

“Running the QTS 5.0 smart NAS operating system, the TS-410E supports reliable file storage, sharing, backup, synchronization, and data protection. It can perform as a Plex server to stream media files to mobile devices, computers, and TVs for enriched multimedia entertainment. “The TS-410E is whisper quiet, providing ideal storage for noise-sensitive usage scenarios. Besides, the TS-410E is suitable for mass, long-term deployment and expansion with up to 7 years long-term support available,” said Jerry Deng, Product Manager of QNAP.”

“The built-in App Center provides install-on-demand apps to increase the TS-410E’s application potential, including HBS (Hybrid Backup Sync) for efficient local/remote/cloud backup jobs, Virtualization Station and Container Station for natively hosting virtual machines and containers, and the subscription-based QVR Elite which can leverage the TS-410E’s HDMI output and high-capacity storage for building a smart and budget-friendly video surveillance solution.”

Source : QNAP

