QNAP U.2 NVMe All-flash 10 bay NAS launches

QNAP has this month launched its new TS-h1090FU 10 bay NAS featuring a U.2 NVMe all-flash design. The TS-h1090FU packs 10 drive bays that support U.2 NVMe PCIe Gen 4 SSDs or SATA 6 Gb/s SSDs within a 58 cm depth 1U rackmount chassis. The 10 bay NAS is powered by a 2nd Gen AMD EPYC 7002 series processors supported by DDR4 ECC memory with 12 Long-DIMM slots for up to 1 TB memory.

QNAP 10 bay NAS TS-h1090FU configurations

TS-h1090FU-7302P-256G: AMD EPYC 7302P 16 cores/32 threads processor (up to 3.3 GHz), 256 GB RDIMM DDR4 ECC memory (8x 32 GB)

TS-h1090FU-7302P-128G: AMD EPYC 7302P 16 cores/32 threads processor (up to 3.3 GHz), 128 GB RDIMM DDR4 ECC memory (8x 16 GB)

TS-h1090FU-7232P-64G: AMD EPYC 7232P 8 cores/16 threads processor (up to 3.2 GHz), 64 GB RDIMM DDR4 ECC memory (8x 8 GB)

“QNAP’s all-flash storage lineup offers a great combination of performance, reliability, and capacity, providing businesses with the highest system performance at the lowest storage cost,” said Jason Hsu, Product Manager of QNAP, adding “Running on a ZFS-based OS that is optimized for enterprise storage, the 25 GbE-ready TS-h1090FU all-flash NAS demonstrates superior performance with future-proof growth to empower mission critical workloads.”

“The TS-h1090FU high-density NVMe all-flash storage is designed for providing extreme performance with high cost-efficiency. Featuring ten U.2 NVMe Gen 4 x4 SSD bays, the TS-h1090FU delivers remarkable random read/write IOPS with ultra-low latency.

The ZFS-based QuTS hero operating system supports inline data deduplication and compression for reducing I/O and SSD storage consumption, which significantly extends SSD lifespan with a higher price-performance ratio for all-flash storage arrays.

Ideal for I/O-intensive and latency-sensitive applications, the TS-h1090FU eliminates productivity bottlenecks in virtualization, modern data centers, multimedia storage, and mission-critical backup/restore tasks－suitable for Tier 2 storage workloads with an ideal low cost-per-GB.”

For full specifications on the new TS-h1090FU 10 bay NAS jump over to the official QNAP product page by following the link below.

Source : QNAP

