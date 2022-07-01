Google to pay out $90 to android developers to settle lawsuit

Google has announced that it will pay out $90 million to Android developers to settle a lawsuit brought against them regarding the Google Play Store.

The search giant will also make changes to its developer distribution agreement and also make some other changes.

Today, we’re pleased to share a proposed agreement that will help ensure that both developers and consumers can continue to benefit from Google Play. Google and a group of U.S. developers have reached a proposed settlement that allows both parties to move forward and avoids years of uncertain and distracting litigation.

As part of the settlement, we’re establishing a $90 million fund to support U.S. developers who earned two million dollars or less in annual revenue through Google Play during each year from 2016-2021. A vast majority of U.S. developers who earned revenue through Google Play will be eligible to receive money from this fund, if they choose. If the Court approves the settlement, developers that qualify will be notified and allowed to receive a distribution from the fund.

n addition to the fund, we’re committing to maintain a number of existing practices and implement new benefits that help developers innovate and communicate with their users.

You can find out more details about the changes that Google will be making for Android developers over at their website at the link below.

