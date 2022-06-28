Google releases Android 13 beta 3.3

Google has released a new beta of its Android 13 OS, the latest version is Android 13 beta 3.3. This new beta is designed to fix a range of bugs.

You can see a list below of what is included in the latest beta of Google’s Android 13 OS, this is the third update since beta 3.

Here is what is included in the latest beta:

Fixed an issue with the Pixel launcher where if the Always show Keyboard option was enabled for the app drawer, then when the user closed the app drawer and opened an app folder on the Home screen, the keyboard was erroneously shown as well.

Fixed an issue where in some cases, such as gesturing to go back, the system UI crashed.

Fixed an issue where devices couldn’t connect to a WiFi network even when the network was available and the signal strength was good.

Fixed an issue with BluetoothManagerService that led to slow performance and cold starts for apps.

Fixed an issue where in some cases after a device was plugged in to charge (for example, overnight), the device would become unresponsive until it was rebooted.

Fixed a kernel issue with lib/list_debug.c that caused a kernel panic for some devices.

Fixed an issue with the Connectivity Thermal Power Manager that caused slow UI rendering, unresponsiveness in apps, and poor battery performance in some cases.

