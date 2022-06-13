Google Android 13 Beta 3.1 released to developers

Google has released a new beta of Android 13 to developers, the new version is Android 13 Beta 3.1 and it comes just a few days after Android 13 beta 3 which was released last week.

This update mainly comes with some bug fixes and performance improvements, it does not appear to come with any major new features.

Here are the release notes from Google on the new Android 13 beta 3.1 update:

If you’re already running a Developer Preview or Beta build, you will automatically receive an over-the-air (OTA) update to Beta 3.1.

This minor update to Android 13 Beta 3 fixes an issue where the Android Beta Feedback app was not available on Android 13 Beta 3 in some cases.

As with previous versions, Android 13 includes behavior changes to help improve performance, battery life, security, and privacy. In some cases, these changes can affect apps until they are updated to support Android 13, so you might see impacts ranging from minor issues to more significant limitations. In general, most apps will work as expected, as will most APIs and features, but please review the known issues listed on this page to get a better idea of what to expect.

You can find out more details about the latest Android beta over at Google’s Android developer website at the link below.

Android 13 will be launched later in the year along with the new Google Pixel smartphones, we do not have an exact release date as yet.

Source Google

