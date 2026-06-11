10 New Siri AI Features in iOS 27 You Need to Try First

Apple has significantly enhanced its AI assistant with iOS 27, introducing a more intelligent and deeply integrated Siri. This update improves Siri from a basic voice assistant to a sophisticated AI capable of understanding personal context, seamlessly interacting with apps, and delivering a more conversational and productive experience. In the video below, Matt Talks Tech delves into the ten most impactful features that redefine Siri’s capabilities within the Apple ecosystem.

1. Personal Context Understanding

Siri now utilizes your personal data, such as photos, messages, emails and calendar events, to deliver tailored responses and perform intricate tasks. For example, you can ask Siri to organize vacation photos into a shared album or remind you about an email you flagged earlier. By understanding your personal context, Siri anticipates your needs, offering a more intuitive and personalized experience.

2. Onscreen Content Awareness

With iOS 27, Siri can interpret and interact with the content displayed on your screen. Whether you’re viewing a map, reading an article, or browsing an app, Siri can take contextually relevant actions. For instance, if you’re looking at a restaurant’s location, you can ask Siri to plan a route or make a reservation. This feature enhances multitasking by bridging the gap between your onscreen activity and Siri’s functionality, making it a seamless assistant for everyday tasks.

3. App Actions Automation

Siri’s integration with apps has reached unprecedented levels. It can now execute tasks within both native and third-party apps, such as creating reminders, drafting emails, or sharing files. Developers can build deeper Siri support into their apps, allowing users to automate complex workflows. For instance, you could ask Siri to generate a overview in a productivity app or schedule a meeting in your calendar with a single command. This level of automation ensures Siri becomes a powerful tool for enhancing productivity.

4. Contextual AI Conversations

Siri’s conversational abilities have been significantly upgraded. It now supports multi-step, contextual conversations, allowing you to ask follow-up questions or refine your requests. For example, you can ask Siri to find concert tickets and then follow up with a question about nearby parking options. This richer conversational capability makes Siri feel more like a human assistant, adapting to your needs in real time and providing a smoother, more natural interaction.

5. Real-Time Web Knowledge Integration

By combining personal context with real-time web information, Siri delivers more comprehensive and actionable insights. Whether you’re searching for local events, comparing product prices, or setting reminders for upcoming sales, Siri integrates web data to provide accurate and timely results. This ensures Siri remains relevant in a world where instant access to information is essential, making it a reliable source for decision-making.

6. Spotlight Siri Integration

On macOS, Siri is now embedded within Spotlight, Apple’s universal search tool. This integration allows you to search, compare and organize information directly within Spotlight without opening separate apps. For example, you can ask Siri to find documents, compare file versions, or summarize key points from a overview, all within the Spotlight interface. This feature enhances productivity by consolidating search and assistant capabilities into a single, unified tool.

7. Standalone Siri App

The new dedicated Siri app serves as a centralized workspace for managing your interactions with the assistant. You can revisit previous conversations, sync tasks across devices via iCloud and maintain a continuous workflow. This app ensures Siri’s functionality is always accessible, whether you’re using your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. By providing a dedicated space for Siri, Apple has made it easier to track and manage your tasks efficiently.

8. Visual Intelligence Tools

Siri now integrates with your device’s camera and screen tools to analyze objects, documents and images in real time. For instance, you can point your camera at a document and Siri will extract key information or suggest actions like saving it as a PDF. This feature extends to identifying objects, translating text, or even providing product recommendations based on what you’re viewing. These visual intelligence tools make Siri a versatile assistant for both personal and professional use.

9. Writing and Proofreading Assistance

Siri’s text assistance capabilities have been significantly enhanced. It can draft, rewrite and proofread text, adapting its tone and style to match your preferences. Whether you’re composing an email, editing a document, or crafting a social media post, Siri offers suggestions and corrections. This feature also supports third-party apps, making it a valuable tool for writing and communication across various platforms.

10. Enhanced Voice and Dictation Features

Siri’s voice has become more expressive and natural, providing a smoother interaction experience. Additionally, dictation accuracy has been improved, making it easier to compose messages, take notes, or brainstorm ideas. These enhancements ensure Siri remains a reliable tool for both casual and professional use, particularly for users who rely on voice input for productivity.

Redefining the Role of AI Assistants

The iOS 27 update marks a significant evolution for Siri, transforming it into a truly advanced AI assistant. By integrating personal context, app automation and real-time web knowledge, Siri becomes more intuitive and capable than ever before. Features like contextual conversations, visual intelligence and enhanced writing assistance further solidify Siri’s role as a comprehensive assistant across the Apple ecosystem. While some features may require the latest devices or face regional limitations, this update sets a new benchmark for AI assistants, making sure Siri remains a leader in the field.

Explore further guides and articles from our vast library that you may find relevant to your interests in Siri AI.

Source & Image Credit: Matt Talks Tech



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy.