Edge computing GPU PC for AIoT applications

Cincoze has this week introduced its new range of GPU PCs created for Edge computing and AIoT applications. The new GP-3000 and GM-1000 systems offer a range of options for customisation to meet the exact performance, size, I/O, functionality, and future upgradeability you need whether it be for building smart applications for AIoT, smart transportation, smart cities, or even national defense says Cincoze.

The Cincoze GP-3000 series is the company’s flagship GPU edge computer supporting 720 W and the ability to be equipped with either 9th/8th generation Intel Xeon /Core (Coffee Lake-R and Coffee Lake) high-performance CPU with up to eight cores. The Edge computing system has an integrated Intel C246 chipset, and supports two sets of DDR4-2666 ECC/non-ECC SO-DIMM up to 64 GB. Cincoze have also included a front maintenance area providing easy access to four SATA III (6 Gbps) 2.5″ HDD/SSD trays and supports RAID 0/1/5/10 to improve data storage and security.

GP-3000 Edge computer

“The GP-3000 series uses the exclusive GPU card expansion box (GEB) that supports up to two full-length GPU cards of up to 328 mm, enough to accommodate most graphics cards on the market. In the single GPU format, the GP-3000 supports a single GPU card up to 350 W, suitable for the latest NVIDIA RTX 3090. In the dual-card format, GPU card support reaches 250 W per card for high-end graphics cards that improve the overall computing performance. The exclusive GEB expansion box also includes the patented “Adjustable 3D GPU Mount” which securely holds the GPU card in place and keeps it from shaking loose in severe vibration environments. The GP-3000 has also passed the US Department of Defense Military Equipment Inspection Standard (MIL-STD-810G) certification. The GP-3000 series has multiple installation options, including wall mounting, desktop, face-up, and 19″ rack mount for a wide range of usage scenarios. The GP-3000 series is the powerful flagship GPU edge computer that can perform large-scale image processing and complex calculations in real-time. Successful cases cover applications such as automated fault detection of the railway track system and autonomous farming machines.”

GP-1000 for Edge computing

“The GM-1000 series has a compact size of only 260 x 200 x 85 mm, is equipped with an Intel Xeon /Core high-efficiency processor with up to eight cores, and supports 64 GB dual-channel DDR4 2666 MHz SO-DIMM. The combination of computing performance and compact size is ideal for space-limited AIoT applications. The GM-1000 provides two front panel accessible SATA III (6 Gbps) 2.5” HDD/SSD trays, and it supports RAID 0/1/5/10 for easy maintenance and data access.

The GM-1000 series is equipped with an embedded MXM 3.1 Type A/B GPU slot, compatible with the renowned NVIDIA Quadro MXM GPU cards (MXM-RTX 3000, MXM-T1000, and MXM-P2000), and the most suitable solution can be configured according to computing requirements. The overall system power consumption handles up to 360 W, which meets the power consumption required for the simultaneous operation of CPU and GPU. The GM-1000 series has passed the shock resistance (5/50 Grms) test and can operate normally even in high-vibration equipment. Due to its compact size, the GM-1000 is used in a wide range of applications ranging from airport X-ray full-body scanners to factory AOI equipment to autonomous racing cars.”

