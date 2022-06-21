Edge AIoT Platform for rugged industrial applications

If you are in the market for a rugged industrial Edge AIoT Platform you may be interested in a new system launched by ASRock Industrial this week in the form of the new iEPF-9010S/iEP-9010E Series. Powered by 12th Gen Intel Core Processors (Alder Lake S) with R680E/H610 chipsets the Edge AIoT system offers a high memory capacity, rich I/Os and expandability, wide RF connectivity- 4G LTE, 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, BT 5.2 with real-time TSN/TCC. “The Series is an effective all-in-one consolidation for high-demanding workloads, tailor-made for mission-critical industrial applications such as factory automation, machine automation, robotic control, AI AOI, autonomous vehicles, smart cities, and much more” explains ASRock.

Edge AIoT Platform

“Charged by the latest 12th Gen Intel Core, Pentium/Celeron Processors with R680E/H610 chipsets, the iEPF-9010S Series Expandable Edge AIoT Platform includes models- iEPF-9010S-EY4/iEPF-9012S-EY4; the iEP-9010E Series Compact Edge AIoT Platform includes models- iEP-9010E/iEP-9012E. The performance hybrid architecture of 12th Gen Intel Core processor (Alder Lake S) supports up to 16 cores and 24 threads, enabling IoT use cases that are up to 1.36 times faster in single-thread performance and 1.35 times faster in multi-thread performance compared to previous 10th Gen Intel Core processor. Moreover, the iEPF-9010S/iEP-9010E Series are designed with enhanced AI capabilities in different vertical markets with upgraded memory capacity in support of four DDR4 2933 MHz up to 128 GB (ECC memory supported by R680E and selected CPU). The Series show breakthrough results in parallelization processing of AI workloads, with up to 32 EUs fast AI inference driven by Intel Xe Architecture. In addition, the Series’s flexible mechanical, thermal, and power design supporting 275 mm x 111.15 mm (L x H) max., with up to 255 W graphic cards further energizes Edge AI acceleration.”

Intel 12th Gen Core Processors with R680E Chipset

4 x 260-pin DDR4 SO-DIMM up to 128GB (32GB per DIMM)

1 x PCIe x16 (PCIe Gen4) or 2 x PCIe x8 (PCIe Gen4), 2 x PCIe x 4 (PCIe Gen4)

1 x M.2 Key M, 1 x M.2 Key B, 1 x M.2 Key E, 2 x Mini PCIe

6 x USB 3.2 Gen2x1, 6 x COM, 4 x SATA3, 8 x DI, 8 x DO

5 x Intel 2.5G LAN (2 support PoE, 1 supports vPro)

1 x Displayport, 1 x HDMI 2.0b, 1 x VGA

Powerful Edge AI acceleration enabled by the most flexible mechanical, thermal,and power design, with support for 275mm x 111.15 mm (L x H) max. and up to 255W graphic card

“The Robust Edge AIoT Platform includes the iEPF-9010S Series Expandable Edge AIoT Platform with flexible expansion slots and the iEP-9010E Series Compact Edge AIoT Platform with space-saving and fan-less design for various industrial applications. The iEPF-9010S/iEP-9010E Series feature rich I/Os and provide up to five Intel 2.5 Gigabit LANs with two supporting PoE and one supporting vPro plus TSN/TCC capability for real-time connectivity. There are also up to six USB 3.2 Gen 2 x 1, one USB 2.0 internal connector with lock function, six COM (four RS-232/422/485, two RS-232), and eight DIs/eight DOs. Visual excellence is supported through one DisplayPort, one HDMI 2.0b, and one VGA, with various storage options via four SATA3 for 2.5-inch SSD/HDD, one M.2 Key M 2280 for NVMe SSD, and CFast (option).”

For full specifications and availability jump over to the official iEPF-9010S-EY4 Intelligent Edge Platform product page by following the link below.

Source : ASRock

