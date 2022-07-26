KIOXIA CM7 PCIe Gen5 Enterprise SSD for mission-critical applications

If you are searching for a robust mission-critical storage solution designed with PCIe 5.0 technology in Enterprise and Datacenter Standard Form Factor (EDSFF) E3.S and 2.5-inch form factors. You may be interested in the new enterprise SSD range unveiled by KIOXIA this week in the form of the CM7 PCIe Gen5 storage.

EDSFF E3.S and 2.5-inch 15 mm Z-height form factors designed to the NVMe 2.0 and PCIe 5.0 specifications

SFF-TA-1001 capable to support Universal Backplane Management enabled systems (also known as U.3)

Read-intensive (1 DWPD) capacities up to 30.72TB4

Mixed-use (3 DWPD) capacities up to 12.80 TB

Dual-port design for high availability applications

Flash Die Failure Protection maintains full reliability in case of a die failure

Cutting-edge feature support – SR-IOV, CMB, Multistream writes, SGL

TCG-Opal SED feature set that is designed to comply with FIPS 140-3

Enterprise SSD

“Having introduced the industry’s first EDSFF drives designed with PCIe 5.0 technology last year, the addition of the CM7 family expands KIOXIA’s leadership position and allows OEM customers to deliver best-in-class performance to end users: The CM7 Series nearly saturates the PCIe 5.0 interface at 14 gigabytes/s read throughput. The CM7 Series is designed with extensive data integrity protection, a host of security and availability features, and supports the most demanding mission-critical workloads.”

“Applications such as AI, ML, and data analytics continue to drive the need for higher performance from the underlying storage stack, so that users can access, process, and manage data quickly, efficiently, and in real-time,” commented Neville Ichhaporia, vice president of SSD marketing and product management, KIOXIA America, Inc. “Our CM7 Series SSDs with PCIe 5.0 technology was designed to meet the demands of next generation use-cases. CM7 not only doubles performance from the prior generation but also offers an expanded set of form factor options, larger capacities, and premium features for our enterprise server and storage customers.”

Source : KIOXIA

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals