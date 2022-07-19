Arduino DIY custom robotic arm with touchscreen controller

Makers, electronic enthusiasts and those interested in building robots may be interested in a new robotic arm project featured on the Instructables website created by Maurizio Miscio. The robot arm is controlled using a touchscreen application loaded onto an old smartphone hose inside a control box, making the design of the robotic arm completely self-contained.

“In order to operate the robotic arm, Miscio developed a mobile app with the help of MIT App Inventor, which presents the user with a series of buttons that rotate a particular servo motor to the desired degree. The app even lets a series of motion be recorded and “played back” to the Uno over Bluetooth for repeated, accurate movements.”

Components to build your very own robotic arm

– Square aluminum tube (25mm * 25mm * 1,5mm)

– A fairly powerful power supply (2.5A * 5 motors (but you won’t be using them all at the same time)

– Any Arduino board (I used Arduino UNO)

– HC05 Bluetooth module

– One SG90 Servo Motor (I got the one with metal gears)

– 5x MG996R Servomotors (more powerful than SG90)

– Wooden platform (for stability)

– Junction box (for electrical connections)

“Hello. Today I’m here to see with you how I built a robotic arm with Arduino and a graphic touch interface. I want to say that for me this is not a simple mixture of various components that build a finished object together but it is something much more, a real project that started from an idea born from my passion months ago and ends today with the publication of this article. Thanks to the graphic interface it is possible not only to move the various joints in all possible directions but also to program the movements to be performed repeatedly.”

For full instructions on how to build your very own touchscreen control the robotic arm jump over to the official project page on the Instructables website by following the link below

Source : Instructables : AB

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals