ArcDroid CNC desktop plasma cutter from $2,100

Makers, hobbyists, engineers and mechanics looking for an easy way to cut through metal as if it were butter, may be interested in a new desktop CNC plasma cutter named the ArcDroid, created by a team based in Toronto, Canada. The plasma cutter has been specifically designed to be easy-to-use and assemble and is equipped with a great Simple Trace function that allows you to easily input custom designs into the plasma cutter by simply tracing them with the wand arm.

ArcDroid has an optimal cutting reach of 26” x 15” (660 x 380 mm) . The arm will reach outside those boundaries by about 10% but cutting accuracy will degrade. The Z carriage has a lift of 2.5” (65mm). Offering approximately 200 inches (500 cm) per minute max standard cutting speed with maximum rapid move velocity of 350 inches (880cm) per minute.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $2105 or £1559 (depending on current exchange rates).

“A good tool should not need to download an update before it works. By using an iOS or Android device, long term support becomes difficult and it is more likely that your machine will become obsolete. We have optimized the size of the ArcDroid to cover ~98% of the sort of cuts most people will want to make in their home shop. ArcDroid is the perfect balance between usability and portability. “

Assuming that the ArcDroid funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2022. To learn more about the ArcDroid CNC desktop plasma cutter project view the promotional video below.

“Yes you can Fusion 360 and other programs to create computer generated CAD/CAM files for use with the ArcDroid. You must use a compatible Post Processor plug in for you program we will have several compatible Post Processors available for free down load on our web site. When creating a cut file be sure to select cutter compensation “in computer”. “

“Plasma cutters and welding equipment make a LOT of RF and Electrical noise and can cause a lot of interference with wireless signals. A shielded cable connected control tablet is immune to this electrical noise so your ArcDroid will work in just about any environment. Yes you will need to provide your own Plasma cutter. The ArcDroid does not come bundled with a plasma machine, you will need to run a simple calibration routine on initial setup to ensure it is matched to your machine and plasma torch. “

